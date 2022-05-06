ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County Property Transfers: House in Franklin Township sells for $692,000

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

Following is a list of properties that have been bought and sold in Portage County.

AURORA

  • Becky Baldwin to RP2CUY LLC, 915 Lloyd Ave., $137,000
  • Susan J. Chorley to David I. Kim, 325 Pioneer Trail, $475,000
  • Michael C. Croft to Gail E. McCullough Jr. and Jill B. McCullough, 338 Eldridge Road, $332,000
  • Robert H. and Kelly L. Messner to Timothy R. Banc and Melanie A. Gavin, 550 Cobblestone Road, $580,000

BRIMFIELD

  • Michael and Audra Keiber to Travis J. Weekley and McKenzie M. Marchand, 4846 Raspberry Circle, $302,000
  • Laura L. Marko to Thomas J. Gardner, 3833 Olmsby Drive, $175,000
  • HH Property Group LLC to Nicholas N. and Kathryn M. Nemeth, 1359 Timbertop Drive, $350,000

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP

  • Earl W. and Earl Bartell to Brandon Goodnite, 5794 Powerdermill Road, $692,000

KENT

  • Walter and Dena Gershon to Nicole L. Dobrilovic and Martin E. McKinney Jr., 1094 Jessie Ave., $190,000
  • Michael Rockwood to John C. Rockwood, 1185 Leonard Blvd., $80,000
  • RDLIT Property One LLC to 212 Residential LLC, 215 N. Lincoln St., $130,000

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP

  • Portage Homes III Ltd. Partnership to Denise R. Fazenbaker, 6264 Bridge St., $172,000

RAVENNA

  • Paul J. Pantalone, Paul Pantalone an Virginia A. Pantalone to Jesse D. Stoots, 248 Jefferson St., $136,900
  • Kenneth F. Saltsman and Cassandra R. Ribita to Blake T. Langston, 307 Elm St., $50,000
  • Diamond Property Group LLC to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd., 625 S. Diamond St., $75,000
  • Thomas H. McMullin to Marianne Kent, 676 S. Prospect St., $69,000

SHALERSVILLE

  • Keith and Jessica McFrederick to Douglas L. Dilley II, 2625 Notle St., $170,000

STREETSBORO

  • Mark M. Barchony to James F. and Julia E. Love, 10047 Mallard Court, $302,000
  • Kevin G. and Lynne M. Kaminski to Taylor and Chandni Fredrickson, 379 Opal Court, $525,000

SUFFIELD

  • Jeehad Soriano to Jackilynn R. Faught, 183 Nestledown Drive, $225,000

Compiled from information from the Portage County Auditor's Office.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County Property Transfers: House in Franklin Township sells for $692,000

