Portage County Property Transfers: House in Franklin Township sells for $692,000

A landlord reported approximately $2,290 worth of appliances stolen from an apartment at 2:29 p.m. April 6. The landlord said she was in the process of a evicting a tenant for non-payment of rent and later found the tenant had taken a refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer when she left the condominium. Police had not been able to contact the suspect at the time of the report.

BRUNSWICK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO