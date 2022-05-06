ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The best rose fragrances to wear now

By Roberta Schroeder
Harper's Bazaar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fragrance industry isn’t immune to the fickle nature of the trend cycle, but it’s true that fads are few and far between. Rose is one of perfumery’s most enduring notes and, while it never...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

The Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks for All-Day Wear

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color. $26.00. Sephora. In the ever-elusive hunt for makeup that stays all day,...
MAKEUP
Glamour

Good American Just Dropped Its Size-Inclusive Denim Collection With Zara

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Your search for a new holy grail pair of jeans ends here. Good American and Zara just released a limited edition collection featuring size-inclusive everyday basics and denim essentials—think jeans, jumpsuits, and denim jackets.
APPAREL
brides.com

14 Sustainable Jewelry Brands to Wear on Your Wedding Day

It’s no secret that the jewelry industry has historically engaged in questionable ethical and environmental practices. The convoluted supply chain, involving the mining of precious metals and gemstones in conflict zones around the world, even led to the popularization of the phrase “blood diamonds,” which refers to the raw materials that were sold to fund civil wars in Angola and Sierra Leone. Following in the footsteps of the fashion and beauty industry, sustainable jewelry is thankfully on the rise, with consumers demanding ethically sourced and environmentally responsible gems that they can feel good about wearing.
APPAREL
People

Katy Perry Talks About Buying Back Her Footwear Brand: 'It's Time to Swing Bigger'

Katy Perry recently pulled off the ultimate fashion industry flex. The superstar singer and American Idol judge, who is also fronting her own Las Vegas residency right now, bought back the entirety of her Katy Perry Collections footwear label from Global Brands Group — stepping into the role of CEO. The line, which first debuted in 2017, is celebrating a relaunch with Perry at the helm — and the new spring/summer 2022 collection shows she's just getting started.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fragrances
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Harper's Bazaar

Adele Looks Incredible in a Black Minidress for Her 34th Birthday

Thirty-four looks great on Adele. The "Rolling in the Deep" singer celebrated her birthday yesterday, sharing two stunning photos of herself in a black minidress rocking loose, straight-out-of-the-shower curls and seemingly no makeup in what looks like her backyard. The piece featured a sequined bodice and huge puff sleeves. "What...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

The 15 Best Shampoos to Try for Thinning Hair

Hair thinning is one of those things you may not think you have to deal with—until you do. Whether due to aging, over-styling, or other causes, hair thinning is surprisingly common. “Thinning hair can be due to many reasons and can be categorized into external and internal factors,” Gregga...
HAIR CARE
Robb Report

How This Indie Menswear Shop Is Thriving Long After the Heritage Menswear Boom

Click here to read the full article. When Standard & Strange opened its original, 200-square foot store in Oakland in 2012, it was the height of menswear’s “heritage” moment. Informed by online message boards and blogs, desk jockeys from coast to coast were investing in Japanese denim and American-made boots. “From 2012 to 2015, it felt like there was a new store selling Filson, Red Wing and Rogue Territory every five minutes,” Standard & Strange co-founder Jeremy Smith tells Robb Report. Like all booms, the heritage craze eventually went bust. But whereas some of its other West Coast exemplars like Unionmade and...
OAKLAND, CA
Grazia

Jennifer Aniston Swears By This £25 Shampoo

Jennifer Aniston knows great hair. She's known great hair since she won our hearts in Friends back in the nineties, delivering us 'The Rachel': the choppy, layered mid-length style that had us all taking pictures of her to our own hairdresser. Even with those Friends days long behind her, she's become the poster girl for a Californian, honeyed blonde and tousled waves.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy