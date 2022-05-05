ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson playfully admits to once locking teacher in a cupboard

Cover picture for the articleRebel Wilson plays a game of “Never Have I...

Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Distractify

'7 Little Johnstons': Alex Death Rumors — Are They True?

TLC fans fell in love with 7 Little Johnstons' Amber and Trent Johnston and their five kids when their show premiered in 2015. Through 11 seasons of the reality TV series, viewers have basically watched Jonah, Anna, Elizabeth, Emma, and Alex Johnston grow up. So you can imagine their immediate concern when rumors of Alex's death began surfacing.
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Hangs With ‘Only Murders’ Co-Star Martin Short On Night Out: Photo

Selena Gomez stepped out looking chic on April 19, but what really stood out was her companion for the evening — her Only Murders in The Building costar Martin Short! The 29-year-old singer and actress was seen leaving hotspot Georgio Baldi in Santa Monica after a casual dinner with the 72-year-old comedy legend. In the photo, Selena looked sleek and put-together, pairing a simple black blazer, cuffs rolled to her elbows, with a pair of oversized, laid-back gray jeans. She accessorized with simple jewelry, strappy sandals, and a classic black handbag. Martin was equally chic in a blue-on-blue layered suit ensemble and black shoes. The two were both smiling and relaxed as they exited the restaurant.
Daily Mail

Carrie Underwood delivers heartfelt tribute to Naomi Judd during concert performance hours after her passing: 'Country music lost a true legend... sing with the angels, Naomi'

Carrie Underwood is among the country music fans paying tribute to Naomi Judd following her sudden death at the age of 76 on Saturday, April 30. During her concert at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, just hours after the tragic news of Judd's passing broke, Underwood asked fans to honor loved ones who they've lost along the path of life, People reported.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Lowers the Boom on Sheila… But Is This the End of the Madwoman’s Murderous Rampage?

“The bombs that are about to drop are going to blow you away.”. It’s the moment The Bold and the Beautiful fans have been glued to their screens for… Steffy finally remembers that Sheila was the one in the alley with her — the one who shot not only her but killed her own son, Finn! In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood previews how it all unfolds, “Steffy is desperately trying to remember what happened and is having flashes here and there.”
Page Six

Richard Gere honors chef Eric Ripert and Sandra Ripert at City Harvest gala

Richard Gere honored his pal Eric Ripert and the world-renowned chef’s wife, Sandra Ripert, at City Harvest’s 2022 gala Tuesday. Gere told the crowd at Cipriani 42nd Street that Eric introduced him to the food rescue nonprofit and described the legendary Le Bernardin chef as one of the most generous people he has ever met. “He’s been a part of [City Harvest], I think, since ’97 when we became friends,” the actor said. “This is what he was doing in the world to give back, and I was very thankful that he brought me into this … and it’s enriched my life,” he...
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
