Christiansburg, VA

Songs of the Spirit

By Samantha Willis
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Our people were not uneducated, they were un-degreed,” says iconic poet and Virginia Tech English professor, Nikki Giovanni, seated at an oak table in her dining room, which is brimming with art and books, on a drizzly day in Christiansburg, Va. “We had the enslaved people finding a way to come...

