Vicksburg, MS

SURRATT: A letter to my mother and a reminder to call your own

By John Surratt
Vicksburg Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s hoping that you’re doing fine. I guess there’s a lot more of you in me than I thought because I’m still working. It seems that like you, I just can’t seem to slow down and say to myself that it’s time to...

