Miami, FL

Big Brothers Big Sisters Impactful Speakers Series 5/18/22

Cover picture for the articleBig Brothers Big Sisters Impactful Speakers Series. Impact Circle invites you to the first event in its Impactful Speakers Series. This is an exclusive speed networking opportunity with...

Mic

How Black queer women are finding agency in a full set

I normally hold my breath while the nail tech paints on the fine lines and attaches tiny rhinestones, so I don’t break their focus. It’s a dance that requires patience on both sides of the manicurist’s table. It takes a few hours from start to finish but it's always worth it. Watching the process and being able to decide how you want to adorn your fingertips has been a method of power and agency restoration for centuries.
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Florida Entertainment
Harper's Bazaar

How to build a digital community

“I never thought I would be in the tech space, or in any type of media,” says Olivia DeRamus – yet today, the founder and CEO of the social-networking platform Communia is at the helm of a technology-driven venture she believes “can become the size of a company like Reddit or Bumble”.
Inc.com

Meet the 'Philanthropreneur' Who's Helping Black Organizations Get a Bigger Slice of the $450 Billion Charity Pie

Wealth coach Christina Lewis, 42, owner and president of C Lewis Services, a New York-based boutique advisory firm targeted at high net worth individuals, brings a unique perspective to her clients: She's as wealthy as many of them. Lewis relies on her own personal experience to advise clients--typically, she says, people who care about positive impact and have intentions of leaving a legacy to their family and to charity. "I focus on helping my clients get a proper team and system in place," says Lewis. "Ironically, these specialists, including myself, should pay for themselves through increased income or strategies for reduced spending via cash flow planning, greater attention to fees and insurance and other tools," she says.
