Big Brothers Big Sisters Impactful Speakers Series 5/18/22

Wealth coach Christina Lewis, 42, owner and president of C Lewis Services, a New York-based boutique advisory firm targeted at high net worth individuals, brings a unique perspective to her clients: She's as wealthy as many of them. Lewis relies on her own personal experience to advise clients--typically, she says, people who care about positive impact and have intentions of leaving a legacy to their family and to charity. "I focus on helping my clients get a proper team and system in place," says Lewis. "Ironically, these specialists, including myself, should pay for themselves through increased income or strategies for reduced spending via cash flow planning, greater attention to fees and insurance and other tools," she says.

CHARITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO