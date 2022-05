Manchester City has no time to dwell on a crushing loss in the Champions League as it gets set to host Newcastle United on Sunday in an English Premier League match at Etihad Stadium. City (26-5-3) is seeking its fourth league title in five years but had just a one-point lead on Liverpool in the table entering the weekend. The Reds host Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday. The Citizens were minutes away from advancing to the Champions League final before Real Madrid scored twice late to tie on aggregate then won in extra time. Newcastle (11-10-14) is 10th in the Premier League table and has been trending strongly upward since Saudi ownership took over and hired coach Eddie Howe to mold an influx of new players.

