WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022. ...LATE SEASON SNOWFALL IN THE MOUNTAINS TODAY... Unseasonably cold air has spread across eastern Washington and. eastern Oregon. Snow levels will be as low as 3000 feet this. afternoon, and snow levels will lower to around 2000 to 3000...

OREGON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO