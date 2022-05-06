ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Atlanta United takes home losing streak into matchup with the Chicago Fire

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Chicago Fire (2-3-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-4-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -166, Chicago +461, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United hosts the Chicago Fire looking to stop a two-game home skid.

United is 2-3-2 against Eastern Conference teams. United is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 46 shots on goal, averaging 5.1 per game.

The Fire are 1-2-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire are second in the Eastern Conference giving up only seven goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josef Martinez has scored two goals with two assists for United. Marcelino Moreno has two goals and two assists.

Kacper Przybylko has two goals for the Fire. Xherdan Shaqiri has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.2 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 7.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Fire: Averaging 0.7 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Dylan Castanheira (injured), Machop Chol (injured), Matheus Rossetto (injured), Josef Martinez (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

Fire: Fabian Herbers (injured), Federico Navarro (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Real Salt Lake brings shutout streak into matchup with Nashville

Real Salt Lake (4-2-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (3-3-3, seventh in the Western Conference) LINE: Nashville SC -147, Real Salt Lake +432, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake comes into a matchup with Nashville after notching two straight shutout wins. Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

CF Montreal hosts Orlando City in conference action

LINE: Montreal -102, Orlando City SC +275, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal hosts Orlando City in a conference matchup. Montreal is 3-3-2 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal has a 0-2-1 record when it scores only one goal. Orlando is 4-2-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Klimala leads the New York Red Bulls against the Portland Timbers

LINE: New York -213, Portland +571, Draw +336; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Patryk Klimala leads the New York Red Bulls into a matchup with the Portland Timbers following a two-goal outing against the Chicago Fire. The Red Bulls are 0-2-2 at home. The Red Bulls are fourth in...
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

USMNT defender Miles Robinson taken off with 'bad' injury for Atlanta United

Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson was stretchered off the field after collapsing to the artificial turf with a non-contact injury to his left leg on Saturday in Atlanta's 4-1 win over the Chicago Fire. "I think it's going to be a bad injury," Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said at halftime.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Guzan
Person
Osvaldo Alonso
Person
Matheus Rossetto
Person
Marcelino Moreno
Person
Fabian Herbers
Person
Xherdan Shaqiri
Person
Federico Navarro
Person
Dylan Castanheira
FOX Sports

New York City FC plays Sporting Kansas City after shutout victory

LINE: NYCFC -228, Sporting Kansas City +611, Draw +354; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0, New York City FC hosts Sporting Kansas City. NYCFC is 4-1-0 in home games. NYCFC is third in the Eastern Conference drawing 53 corner kicks,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
CBS Chicago

Allie Quigley out for Sky season opener

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Sky won't have their best shooter when they tip off the season against the Los Angeles Sparks Friday at the Wintrust Arena. Allie Quigley has been ruled out for the opener. Coach James Wade said nothing specific is holding Quigley out, but the Sky simply want to be cautious. Quigley hit 45.4 percent of her three-pointers last season – the third best in the league.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

New York City FC, Sporting Kansas City draw

NEW YORK — Sean Johnson made three saves for New York City FC and Tim Melia had two saves for Sporting Kansas City in a 0-0 draw Saturday.NYCFC (4-3-2) outshot Sporting KC (2-6-3) 11-6, with two shots on goal to three for Sporting KC.Both teams next play Saturday. NYCFC hosts the Columbus Crew and Sporting KC visits the Portland Timbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire#Atlanta United Fc#Atlanta United Fc 166#Eastern Conference
CBS Chicago

Schaumburg native Chris Mueller returns home to play for Chicago Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire FC are bringing Schaumburg native Chris Mueller home after using a free agent transfer to acquire him from the Scottish Premier League. Prior to spending half a season in Europe, the 25-year-old winger was with Orlando City SC for four seasons. He led the Lions in scoring in 2020, as they made the playoffs for the first time. And now, he is finally home. "It's honestly a dream come true, you know, to be back at home, with my family's obviously out here. Growing up here, just, it's really cool," Mueller said. "It's a really special feeling to be able to come back home and to get a chance to represent my city – something I'm really excited about."
CHICAGO, IL
WausauPilot

Braves bats, Morton beat Brewers 9-2 for series win

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall and William Contreras homered to help Charlie Morton won for the first time in five starts as the Atlanta Braves cranked up their bats, 9-2 over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Matt Olson hit a two-run double during a four-run second inning. Duvall homered...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
CBS New York

Torres homer in 9th lifts Yankees over Rangers in first game

NEW YORK -- Gleyber Torres hit a game-ending homer to lead off the ninth inning and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 Sunday in the opener of a doubleheader. Torres gave the Yankees their third walk-off victory of the season when he lifted a 3-1 sinker from John King (1-1) into the short porch in right field. His fourth homer this year propelled New York to its 12th win in 13 games. Torres also had a game-ending single April 23 against Cleveland and now has seven career walk-off hits, including two homers.Giancarlo Stanton hit a sacrifice fly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Plate umpire Ron Kulpa hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game

BOSTON (AP) — Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to leave Sunday’s White Sox-Red Sox game at Fenway Park in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off the mask. Kupla got hit square in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago’s Jake Burger and dropped straight to the ground. Trainers from both teams rushed out, Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez turned to help and the rest of the umpiring crew came to the plate.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

885K+
Followers
432K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy