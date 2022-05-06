ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Traffic delays expected with roadwork projects in Wilkes-Barre

Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago

WILKES-BARRE — Roadwork projects are scheduled to begin in the city and motorists are advised of travel delays.

On Friday, a contractor will begin installing new Americans with Disabilities Act accessible ramps at each intersection along Scott Street between the Plains Township line and state Route 315 by the Denny’s restaurant. The work is part of the comprehensive reconstruction of Scott Street.

On Tuesday, work will begin on Park Avenue between East South and East Northampton streets and East Northampton Street between Park Avenue and the Wilkes-Barre Township line. The streets will be milled and paved.

Motorists are advised to avoid the areas if possible.

— Staff Report

Times Leader

Luzerne County mail ballot delivery protocols discussed

Luzerne County Election Board members recently expressed concern when they learned mail ballots are not directly delivered to the election bureau by the postal system. Instead, the county has long had a mailroom at the courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Wyoming Area gets new superintendent

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The school board voted 5 to 3 Thursday evening, approving Dr. Jon Pollard for the position. Two members of the school board abstained. Dr. Pollard was previously the principal of an elementary school in the district and was the principal of the Secondary Center in Exeter for the last five years.
EXETER, PA
WBRE

Search for hit-and-run driver after truck slams into garage

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pickup truck slammed into a garage. According to crews, the truck plowed right through the Luzerne County garage Friday morning around 3:30 in Plymouth Township along North Mill Street. The vehicle went through the garage, and struck another vehicle on the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
