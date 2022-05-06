ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

31 charged after 60-hour Just Stop Oil protest

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPMqP_0fUpYAzp00

More than 30 people have been arrested and charged after climate activists blockaded an oil terminal for around 60 hours.

Just Stop Oil carried out the action at the Nustar Clydebank facility in West Dunbartonshire in support of their demand that the Government ends new oil and gas projects in the UK.

The protest began at about 4am on Tuesday when activists climbed on top of tankers and locked on to the entrance, while others entered the oil terminal, where some sat on pipes and some on the silos to halt operations.

Just Stop Oil said the protesters were there for about 60 hours before the action ended on Thursday, which the group believes is the longest occupation of an oil terminal in the UK.

Police Scotland said 31 people were arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences.

The force said 15 have been charged with breach of the peace and 16 with a contravention of a section of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 which relates to trespass, and alleged malicious mischief.

Chief Superintendent Lynn Ratcliff said: “As a rights-based organisation, Police Scotland puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do.

“This means that we will protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter-protest, balanced against the rights of the wider community.”

Police said reports will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.

It was the first action of its kind in Scotland since the Just Stop Oil coalition began blockading fuel terminals south of the border on April 1, leading to more than 1,000 arrests.

A UK Government spokesman said: “We will not bend to the will of activists who naively want to extinguish North Sea oil and gas production.

“Doing so would put energy security and British jobs at risk, and simply increases foreign imports, whilst not reducing demand.

“We are committed to a strong North Sea industry as we transition away from expensive fossil fuels over the coming decades, and our recent British Energy Security Strategy sets out a long-term plan to ramp up cheap renewables and nuclear energy.”

Comments / 3

arnie schmearfartz
17h ago

when i look at these protesters, all i see is a bunch of spoiled, know it alls waiting for their college loans to get paid off with nothing better to do.

Reply
5
Richard Moore
21h ago

I would recommend putting them in a room with one window with bars and the only view is of an oil well pumping, along with that great noise it makes. Justice.

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Protesters block Edinburgh immigration detentions

More than 100 campaigners gathered in Edinburgh to block what they said was an "immigration raid". The large crowd assembled amid reports that two immigration vans had arrived at Nicolson Square on Thursday evening. Posts on social media said officers were attempting to detain people from a nearby restaurant. Protesters...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Dead patient lay in Grimsby hospital room for four days

An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead patient was left in a hospital viewing room for four days. The person, who died at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, was found in a room in the A&E department. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG)...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Oil Terminal#Energy Security#Nuclear Power#North Sea Oil#Protest#Nustar Clydebank
The Independent

Asylum seeker who stabbed six people before being shot dead made 72 calls for help before attack

An asylum seeker who stabbed six people before being shot dead by police made more than 70 calls seeking help from the Home Office and other organisations.Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, was one of hundreds of asylum seekers moved into hotels in Glasgow at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.It is understood he had contacted the Home Office, the housing and social care provider Mears, and the charity Migrant Help 72 times about his health and accommodation in the period leading up to the attack in June 2020.An internal Home Office evaluation, seen by the BBC, said his calls “should have...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Protests
Daily Mail

Police issue CCTV of suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales. The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Yard workers drowned in pig feed, manslaughter trial hears

Two yard workers drowned in pig feed after being overcome by fumes inside a tanker, a court has heard. Leicester Crown Court was told one of the workers, Nathan Walker, was asked to clean inside the tanker despite the risk of him being overcome by carbon dioxide. Gavin Rawson is...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Jack Woodley: Gang of youths left teenager for dead

A gang of youths left their 18-year-old victim for dead after carrying out a "ferocious" attack, a court has heard. Jack Woodley died from a stab wound after being attacked in Houghton-le-Spring in October. A 15-year-old boy admits manslaughter but denies murder. Nine others on trial, all aged 14 to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bank hikes rates to 1% and warns cost crisis will send economy into reverse

The Bank of England has hiked interest rates to 1% as it warned the economy will go into reverse and that inflation will peak at more than 10% as the Ukraine war compounds a crippling cost of living crisis.Members of the Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to increase rates from 0.75% to 1% – the fourth time they have voted for a rise in a row and taking rates to a level not seen since 2009.Three members called for a bigger increase to 1.25% due to worries over rocketing inflation, with the Bank ramping up its forecast for...
BUSINESS
BBC

HRT: 'I've heard of women taking their own lives'

"I've heard of women taking their own lives," said Rhian Jones. The 52-year-old from Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, swims in the sea to help manage her symptoms of the menopause. She rations her supply of "life changing" hormone replacement therapy (HRT) drugs because of a shortage. Campaigners claim women in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
rigzone.com

Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term

If Russia implements gas shutoffs to more countries unwilling to pay in Rubles, in addition to Poland and Bulgaria, prices could rocket in the near term. That’s according to Rystad Energy analyst Nikoline Bromander, who said many European energy ministers are actively exploring and discussing how to effectively phase out Russian oil and gas while keeping the lights on and avoiding a full-blown domestic energy crisis.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

638K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy