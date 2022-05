Manny Machado hit two solo homers and Nick Martinez fired seven effective innings as the host San Diego Padres edged the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Wednesday night. Martinez (2-2) delivered his best start of the season to outduel Miami’s Jesus Luzardo in the opener of a four-game series. The San Diego right-hander allowed one run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts, lowering his ERA from 4.12 to 3.38.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO