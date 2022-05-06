ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 2 Years, 24-Hour Drinking Is Back in Seoul

 2 days ago
You’ll notice this most in bustling nightlife hotspots like Itaewon, where you’ll find vibrant bars and nightclubs; Eulji-ro, famous among young locals for its newtro style bars and restaurants; and Sangsu-dong, which university students frequent. Of...

