After 2 Years, 24-Hour Drinking Is Back in Seoul

Seoul-based KIMHĒKIM gets to the root of his AW22 collection and reflects on his experience at Balenciaga. This story originally appeared on i-D Japan. “Korean fashion is poetic and simple, but soft and powerful at the same time,” says Seoul-based designer Kiminte Kimhēkim. His eponymous brand, KIMHĒKIM – characterised by a minimalist colour palette and staples including trench coats, classic white shirts and wide denim trousers – uses materials and details inspired by hanbok or traditional Korean clothing. In many ways, the brand embodies contemporary Korean chic: the black-and-white chima jeogori is simple; the silhouette is bold. But there’s something glaringly unusual about his designs… a number of them are made from hair.
Comments / 3