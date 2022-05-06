ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for May 6

Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Decatur council hears naming suggestion for downtown park

DECATUR — On Google Maps, it is listed as "Decatur City Center Plaza." City Manager Scot Wrighton has another name for it: "accidental park" — because, well, it kind of became a park by accident. Either way, there is currently no official name for the city-owned green space...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Macon County police called to fight at Hickory Point Mall Saturday

FORSYTH — Police are investigating after a physical fight between two people Saturday afternoon at Hickory Point Mall. At about 2 p.m., Macon County sheriff's patrol deputies and Decatur Park District police responded to the mall after complaints of a fight involving a large group of people, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Callers also reported that gunshots had been fired.
MACON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy