Heat vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday May 6, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Away Radio: WAXY/WRTO

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

@TimBontemps

Joel Embiid is only 1-for-3, but he's (unsurprisingly) immediately changed the dynamic of the series. After Miami got whatever it wanted in the paint the first two games, things have flipped around here in Game 3. – 7:34 PM

@LaurenMRosen

A strong start for the @Philadelphia 76ers, leading, 16-8, despite shooting 5-14 from the floor early.

James Harden leads all scorers with 7 points (2-3 fg, 1-2 3fg).

The South Philadelphia crowd also leads the league in being loud. – 7:33 PM

@bradbotkincbs

Great show and go for Harden. Again, early offense. Miami not set. Able to get downhill. – 7:33 PM

@johnschuhmann

Sixers had some success blitzing Herro at the end of Game 2. Just got another turnover by doing it on his first p&r of Game 3.
Heat have 8 points on 15 possessions. – 7:33 PM

Heat have 8 points on 15 possessions. – 7:33 PM

@Ky_Carlin

James Harden gets to the cup and finishes before running down to the opposite end of the floor and egging the crowd on to get loud. He's into this one. Philadelphia leads it 16-8. #Sixers – 7:33 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Heat with a 3 of 12 shooting start and trails 16-8. Spoelstra calls timeout. – 7:33 PM

@DannyLeroux

@TomMoorePhilly

Scattered boos as Matisse Thybulle enters the game as the #Sixers' initial sub. Tyler Herro is first off the bench for #Heat. – 7:32 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro are the first two off the Heat's bench tonight. – 7:30 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Gabe Vincent in for Lowry, with Herro also entering. – 7:30 PM

@MiamiHEAT

@TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers are 2 for 2 on 3-pointers so far after going 14 for 64 (.219) without Joel Embiid in the first two losses to the #Heat. – 7:27 PM

@BradyHawk305

Lowry on Harris is something I expected to see a lot of in this series when healthy

Winning that allows bothering length on Harden-Maxey etc – 7:26 PM

@DavidMacKayNBA

I remember when Portland hosted Bam Adebayo in pre-draft workouts. He was the most NBA-ready player they brought in by far that year. At least mentally. That was my impression speaking with him. – 7:26 PM

@Ky_Carlin

Good start to this one. James Harden and Danny Green have knocked down some triples and they have a 10-8 lead early. Joel Embiid has 2 points from the free throw line. #Sixers – 7:26 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry continues to be the best post defender on the Heat's roster. – 7:25 PM

@ginamizell

After rough three-point shooting in Games 1 and 2, Sixers have buried their first two. One from Harden, one from Green. They've got a 10-8 lead. – 7:24 PM

@ByTimReynolds

Danny Green makes one. He needed that. – 7:24 PM

@BradyHawk305

By the way, we’re seeing a healthy shift from Miami

PJ Tucker pressing full court on Harden

No press on Maxey

Smart – 7:24 PM

@MiamiHEAT

@sixers

🔔 @Haason7Reddick

🔔 @NakobeDean

🔔 @JordanxDavis99

@WorldWideWob

video evidence of Max Strus doing something other than shooting the moment the ball touches his fingertips does not exist. – 7:22 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Heat fronting Embiid in the post and sending help when gets the ball, as Miami often does. – 7:21 PM

@BradyHawk305

This has been a helpside masterclass from the Heat so far – 7:21 PM

@DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid obviously impacts the game in a lot of different ways, but at least being slightly competitive on the defensive glass would be a nice change of pace for the Sixers. – 7:19 PM

@ginamizell

Embiid takes his mask off, and gets a towel to wipe his face, during Harden's free throws. – 7:19 PM

@NBAKrell

1:18 into the game and PJ Tucker hit Embiid in the face going for the ball (called for a foul). – 7:18 PM

@BradyHawk305

What an opening possession from Miami

Bam-Butler switch

Butler fronts Embiid

Strus waiting for the help

Charge – 7:18 PM

@DannyLeroux

New piece for @The Athletic / @TheAthleticPHI about James Harden's situation this summer. Player option decision, what a new contract could look like, extend-and-trade restrictions and much more

@ByTimReynolds

Max Strus ain't scared. – 7:17 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

Ref calls offensive foul on Embiid on the Sixers first possession. – 7:17 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Embiid opens it for 76ers with a charge. But his face appears intact. – 7:17 PM

@sixers

@LawMurrayTheNU

Kyle Lowry coming back means Miami bench that has whipped Philadelphia bench just gets deeper, because they get Gabe Vincent back with that second unit with Herro, Oladipo, Caleb Martin, Dewayne Dedmon
Matisse Thybulle needs a statement game or something – 7:15 PM

Matisse Thybulle needs a statement game or something – 7:15 PM

@Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers and Danny Green received boos during their pregame intro #Sixers – 7:15 PM

@KyleNeubeck

As you can imagine, home crowd went ballistic during Joel Embiid's introduction, followed by MVP chants – 7:14 PM

@TomMoorePhilly

Massive ovation when @MattyCord announces Joel Embiid as the #Sixers' final starter in Game 3 vs. #Heat – 7:14 PM

@TimBontemps

Let's just say the atmosphere to start this game is *slightly* more energetic than it was for Games 1 and 2 in Miami. Joel Embiid's re-introduction to the proceedings has plenty of juice in the building ahead of a do-or-die Game 3 for the 76ers. – 7:12 PM

@Ky_Carlin

Philadelphia Eagles players Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Hasson Reddick are ringing the bell #Sixers – 7:11 PM

@BradyHawk305

They're showing Joel Embiid shooting in warmups and he's squinting super hard on every shot…. – 7:09 PM

@ginamizell

Sixers crowd goes nuts — and starts chanting "MVP!" — as Embiid comes onto the court during announcement of "there are no injuries." – 7:04 PM

@sixers

@RealQuintonMayo

Everywhere I turned today I saw nothing but DISRESPECT for the Bearded one.

Segment after segment after segment and I’M SICK OF IT.

JAMES HARDEN O20.5 POINTS 🔒

@BetMGMTonight 7-11 PM on the @betqlapp — We’re watching it LIVE

@PompeyOnSixers

Sixers' Joel Embiid to play in Game 3 vs. Miami Heat in Eastern Conference semifinals

@melissarohlin

I voted for Joel Embiid for MVP. And the fact that he's even potentially going to try and play with a torn ligament in his hand and a broken face makes me question some things, for sure — but not my vote. – 6:55 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Joel Embiid is back. Kyle Lowry is back. Game 3 is minutes away.

miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:51 PM

@basketballtalk

Joel Embiid playing 76ers-Heat Game 3

@IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry returns for Heat, Joel Embiid back for 76ers in Game 3 of East semis.

@PompeyOnSixers

Sixers’ Joel Embiid to play in Game 3 vs. Miami Heat in Eastern Conference semifinals inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:48 PM

@Ky_Carlin

Philly starters: Harden, Maxey, Green, Harris, and Embiid

Heat starters: Lowry, Strus, Butler, Tucker, and Adebayo #Sixers – 6:46 PM

@NBAKrell

Heat starters:

Lowry

Strus

Butler

Tucker

Adebayo – 6:45 PM

@sixers

tonight’s starting five:

• @Danny Green

• @Tobias Harris

• @Joel Embiid

• @Tyrese Maxey

• @James Harden

🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/OpMGuzTCAN – 6:44 PM

@LaurenMRosen

Very good @Philadelphia 76ers news:

Joel Embiid is available and starting in Game 3. – 6:41 PM

@KyleNeubeck

Joel Embiid is officially in for Game 3 – 6:41 PM

pic.twitter.com/U9OkJ4u2dr – 6:40 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

Embiid is in – 6:40 PM

@flasportsbuzz

@BradyHawk305

I’ve said this on every platform except this one, but it’s pretty clear Miami’s gameplan will be to force Philly’s role players to beat them

They’re going to help down freely off corners on Embiid

Forces the Danny Greens of the world to win them the game – 6:38 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

For what it's worth (and it's worth very little at this point), Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful on the 6:30 p.m. injury report.
The expectation is that he'll play tonight. – 6:37 PM

The expectation is that he’ll play tonight. – 6:37 PM

@IraHeatBeat

The 76ers' 6:30 p.m. injury report again listed Embiid as doubtful. Which is all well and good . . . except he's back. – 6:37 PM

@TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers story on Joel Embiid playing in Game 3 tonight against the #Heat:

@ginamizell

Masked Embiid getting shots up. pic.twitter.com/D2EP5Y68yv – 6:35 PM

@wojespn

Six

In Philly… Game 3 tonight… Joel warming up… #Sixers #Heat pic.twitter.com/VGxI8MQCeu – 6:33 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Lowry back in Heat starting lineup, alongside Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo. – 6:31 PM

@wcgoldberg

Kyle Lowry will start, alongside Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker and Bam Adebayo. – 6:30 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry is back in the Heat starting lineup. – 6:30 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry out shooting much later than usual. Lowry on one side of the court, Embiid on the other. They should sell tickets to this. – 6:30 PM

grind time. ⌛️

🎥 The Grind Hydrated by @BioSteelSports 💪 pic.twitter.com/d149RxXMYU – 6:30 PM

@ByTimReynolds

Kyle Lowry is starting. – 6:30 PM

@MiamiHEAT

Kyle back. Let’s do this.

Starting 5 // @ATT pic.twitter.com/vPH7q29yEN – 6:30 PM

@Ky_Carlin

Heat guard Kyle Lowry is getting a warm up in. He’s been out with a hamstring injury, but he intends to play tonight. #Sixers #Heat pic.twitter.com/tQImnFOqgw – 6:29 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid warming up pic.twitter.com/rgqUBANCQx – 6:27 PM

@ramonashelburne

Some detail on the mask Joel Embiid is wearing tonight as he tries to play with the right orbital fracture. https://t.co/herm1FgKNf pic.twitter.com/v8HhefWz7m – 6:26 PM

@KyleNeubeck

Embiid from the corner: pic.twitter.com/6lYrH6dmfW – 6:26 PM

@DerekBodnerNBA

Masked Embiid pic.twitter.com/3UfF1vxnFh – 6:24 PM

@ByTimReynolds

My best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who’s going with the girl who heard at 31 Flavors last night that Joel Embiid is going to try to play. – 6:24 PM

@TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers center Joel Embiid gets a big hand as he walks onto court to warm up prior to Game 3: pic.twitter.com/TzS0QnPtqO – 6:22 PM

@Ky_Carlin

More Joel Embiid #Sixers pic.twitter.com/d2J66TbXCp – 6:22 PM

@NoahLevick

A masked Joel Embiid has started his warmup: pic.twitter.com/P4ON955qgb – 6:21 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

Embiid warmup flow pic.twitter.com/1jTJOl4mcm – 6:20 PM

@NBAKrell

Embiid has taken the court. pic.twitter.com/KEIWZq4xXv – 6:20 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Joel Embiid, wearing mask, enters court to warm up to loud ovation. Cannot fathom he doesn’t play (so can fathom he does play). – 6:20 PM

@JGrasso_

Joel Embiid takes the court for warmups with his mask #Sixers pic.twitter.com/XytCg0e7oc – 6:20 PM

@TimBontemps

Joel Embiid is on the court warming up for tonight’s game. He has a mask on. – 6:19 PM

@ChrisBHaynes

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will warm up momentarily with the intention of returning tonight in Game 3 against the Miami Heat, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @YahooSports. – 6:15 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

One would assume Embiid would play tonight, at least give it a serious try, with his sister and shooting coach in attendance. #Sixers – 6:10 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry back for Heat; status of 76ers’ Joel Embiid’s still unclear. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:06 PM

@sixers

👟 @SoleSavy pic.twitter.com/o2ZzlCCKKP – 6:06 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

The latest on the status of Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry ahead of Game 3, with tipoff an hour away miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:05 PM

@flasportsbuzz

Embiid plans to play barring any setbacks in next 58 minutes, per ESPN. Still listed as doubtful, which is kinda funny – 6:04 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra says for as physical as these playoffs and recent playoffs ha ebveen, he said by comparison the brutality of Heat-Knicks (circa Pat Riley), “That was a different sport.” – 5:37 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Also, the Heat’s other five questionable players (Herro, Martin, Strus, Tucker and Vincent) will be available. – 5:35 PM

@IraHeatBeat

And, yes, Spoelstra seemingly expects “doubtful” Embiid to be back, “We don’t want to duck any kind of competition. We expected Philly to be at full health at some point and we want to take on that challenge.” – 5:35 PM

@TomMoorePhilly

#Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on preparing in case Joel Embiid plays tonight: ‘He’s a big change, literally and figuratively. … We don’t want to duck any competition.’ Figured Miami would face the full #Sixers roster at some point and looks forward to that challenge. – 5:35 PM

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 5:35 PM

@BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on Joel Embiid possibly returning:

“If you’re just trying to cram and prepare for a test…then it would probably be a lot more stressful.”

“We wanna take on that type of challenge.” – 5:33 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Heat’s other questionables — Strus, Tucker, Vincent, Martin, Herro — all will play. So it could be the entire roster. – 5:32 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

The intention is for Kyle Lowry to warm up and play tonight vs. the Sixers. – 5:32 PM

@NoahLevick

Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry: “The intention is for him to warm up and play.”

Same for other questionable Heat players. – 5:32 PM

@Ky_Carlin

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said all of the players who are questionable are all going to warm up with the intention to play – 5:32 PM

@rich_hofmann

On Kyle Lowry, Spo said the “intention is for him to warm up and play.” – 5:32 PM

@TimBontemps

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry is planning to warm up tonight with the intent to play in Game 3. Lowry has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury. – 5:32 PM

@NickFriedell

Spoelstra says the intention is for Kyle Lowry to warm up and play tonight in Game 3. – 5:32 PM

@ChrisBHaynes

Miami Heat coach says Kyle Lowry (hamstring) will warm up with the intention to return tonight in Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers. – 5:31 PM

@KyleNeubeck

Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry is warming up right now with the intent to play – 5:31 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry will warm up with the intention of playing tonight. – 5:31 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Spoelstra on Lowry, “The intention is for him to warm up and play.” – 5:31 PM

@TomMoorePhilly

#Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry’s status in Game 3 vs #Sixers: ‘The intention is for him to warm up and play.’ – 5:31 PM

@NBAKrell

Erik Spoelstra says that Kyle Lowry and all other questionable Heat will warm up with the intent to play. – 5:31 PM

@BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry will warm up with the intention to play

Everyone else available as well – 5:31 PM

@wcgoldberg

Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry is warming up and intends to play. – 5:31 PM

@flasportsbuzz

Heat said Lowry will warm up with intention of playing after missing four games with hamstring – 5:31 PM

@ginamizell

If Embiid is able to play tonight, Doc Rivers said there will be staffers monitoring his conditioning and how he looks on the floor. He hasn’t been able to run, etc. while in concussion protocols, and Rivers said today’s shootaround was more of a film/walk-thru session. – 5:30 PM

@TomMoorePhilly

Updated #Sixers story on Doc Rivers saying Joel Embiid’s status for tonight’s Game 3 vs #Heat will be determined during his pregame workout: https://t.co/Q6QsOE9SWj #76ers pic.twitter.com/uxy8NrjdE2 – 5:25 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Rivers said no minutes restriction on Embiid if he plays, but said his situation (eye, orbital, thumb) will be monitored by others throughout. – 5:23 PM

@sixers

👕: https://t.co/eaHJCX13Sv | @LifeBrand_AI pic.twitter.com/K7fANzgxDh – 5:22 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Doc Rivers, on Heat possibly (probably?) having Lowry back, “For them, it just adds another guy.” Rivers said it would not change the 76ers’ approach. – 5:21 PM

@flasportsbuzz

Rivers said no cap on minutes for Embiid if he plays. – 5:21 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Doc Rivers said there won’t be a minutes restriction on Joel Embiid if he plays tonight, but the team will monitor his conditioning. – 5:21 PM

@NoahLevick

Doc Rivers: Still unsure if Joel Embiid will play. He’ll warm up and then “we’ll see.” If he’s active, wouldn’t play normal minutes load because he hasn’t been able to run much due to concussion. – 5:19 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Rivers’ Embiid coach-speak, “We don’t know yet. He’s going to warm up and see. We’re going to go from there.” – 5:19 PM

@TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: If Joel Embiid plays, he hasn’t been able to run due to the concussion so he probably can’t play his typical 38 minutes. – 5:19 PM

@TimBontemps

Doc Rivers says “we still don’t know yet” about Joel Embiid. Says he’ll go through pregame warmups and see how he feels. – 5:19 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Doc Rivers says 76ers don’t know yet whether Joel Embiid will be able to play tonight. Embiid will warm up and then a determination will be made. Embiid was still listed as doubtful on the latest injury report. – 5:18 PM

@BradyHawk305

Doc Rivers with no update for Joel Embiid

Listed as doubtful

“He’s going to warm up and see, and go from there.” – 5:18 PM

@KyleNeubeck

Rivers says Embiid is still listed as doubtful, will go through his warmup and they’ll take it from there (as anticipated) – 5:18 PM

@Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers doesn’t know yet about Joel Embiid. He’s still doubtful, but he’ll warm up and see where he’s at. #Sixers – 5:18 PM

@flasportsbuzz

Doc Rivers said Embiid will warm up tonight – 5:18 PM

@wcgoldberg

Doc Rivers says he still doesn’t know if Joel Embiid will play. “He’s gonna warm up and see, and we’ll go from there.” – 5:18 PM

@TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s status for Game 3: ‘We don’t know yet. He’s going to warm up and see. We’re going to go from there.’ – 5:18 PM

@NBAKrell

Doc Rivers maintains that Joel Embiid is doubtful. Says they will warm up and go from there. – 5:18 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Doc Rivers noncommittal on Joel Embiid’s status for a game now less than two hours away. Eric Spoelstra gets his chance to be non-committal about Kyle Lowry at 5:30 p.m. Game is at 7 p.m., by which time the coaches might have a better idea. – 5:17 PM

@TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey shooting 3-pointers during pregame warmups: pic.twitter.com/TkODJWpP1e – 5:12 PM

@EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport Looking closely at James Harden’s situation, feels like a Chris Paul/Phoenix-like compromise may be appropriate: bleacherreport.com/articles/10035… – 4:58 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

On the 4:30 p.m. injury report: Joel Embiid still listed as doubtful. Tip-off is 2.5 hours away. – 4:33 PM

@IraHeatBeat

It’s 4:30 p.m. NBA injury-report time and Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful. Doc talks at 5:15, so perhaps something more realistic then. – 4:30 PM

@TomMoorePhilly

Three hours until start of #Sixers-#Heat Game 3 pic.twitter.com/B0uuBk2jl0 – 4:03 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful for Game 3. The latest on his status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Kyle Lowry remains questionable for tonight after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury – 3:37 PM

@flasportsbuzz

NEW: Where Miami Dolphins roster stands on offense after the draft. A look at every player, every position. Who’s safe, who’s not: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:36 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Embiid again listed as doubtful on NBA 3:30 injury report. – 3:32 PM

@SeanDeveney

Interesting stuff from @Steve Bulpett on the future of Doc Rivers. Are the @Los Angeles Lakers stalling on their coaching search? Would Embiid be unhappy if the @Philadelphia 76ers let him walk? Hmmm …

heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 3:27 PM

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 3:26 PM

@BradyHawk305

Do you know who has been probably the most effective two man combo for the Heat in the playoffs?

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo

125 offensive rating/98 defensive rating

Them thriving on the floor together on this run is an underrated aspect – 3:24 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Charles Barkley explains why the Heat can’t be fully judged yet in the second round, Tyler Herro praise and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:16 PM

@ginamizell

Come hang with @Keith Pompey, @MikeSielski and me at https://t.co/bpstyneqgw ahead of Sixers-Heat Game 3! pic.twitter.com/chczcytFJ4 – 3:13 PM

New piece for @The Athletic / @TheAthleticPHI about James Harden’s situation this summer. Player option decision, what a new contract could look like, extend-and-trade restrictions and much more- theathletic.com/3296694/2022/0… – 3:12 PM

@flasportsbuzz

Charles Barkley discusses “the one thing that really sucks” about Heat-76ers. (Embiid still doubtful on the 3:09 pm and 41 second injury report.) miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:10 PM

@IraHeatBeat

76ers’ Joel Embiid exits concussion protocols, currently upgraded to “doubtful” for Friday return vs. Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:07 PM

@IraHeatBeat

“So many opinions” about Bam Adebayo, with Heat center vexing with his versatility. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:05 PM

@IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Will there be a new leading man off the Heat bench next season? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:04 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

#CalmBeforeTheStorm This is Wells Fargo Center four hours, 10 minutes before Game 3 of the #Sixers vs. #MiamiHeat Eastern Conference semifinals. #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/RCXNFMJv5K – 2:50 PM

@TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers story: Here’s the latest on Joel Embiid’s chances to play in Game 3 tonight vs. the #Heat: https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L pic.twitter.com/FqlxAaDM4D – 2:50 PM

@DavidMacKayNBA

All I really want out of these NBA Playoffs is for Joel Embiid to come back in the batman mask and turn the Sixers/Heat series upside down. – 2:47 PM

@zachkram

I wrote about Giannis, Jokic, Embiid, and the next generation of big men who—after the Decade of the Big Wing—are back to dominate the NBA

theringer.com/2022/5/5/23057… – 2:41 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

On 2:30 p.m. injury report, 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful for tonight’s Game 3. – 2:31 PM

@IraHeatBeat

It is the 2:30 p.m. NBA injury report and Joel Embiid is still doubtful. As you were. – 2:31 PM

@MiamiHEAT

Get 50% off your @DoorDash order using promo code ‘PLAYOFFS’ in the Miami area (max discount $10 thru 5/15, terms apply) – https://t.co/wu7lvpbHnw pic.twitter.com/nL5pSfCDXJ – 2:28 PM

@sixers

Always showing support for the @WNBA 🤝

Best of luck to all the athletes competing this season! #MoreThan pic.twitter.com/dFt3FndnWa – 1:47 PM

On this Day in 2000, @Reggie Miller and @Jalen Rose became the first and only teammates in franchise history to both score 40 points in a game to lead us to a 108-91 win over the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. pic.twitter.com/SJc2VO2gj9 – 1:37 PM

@IraHeatBeat

And on the NBA 1:30 p.m. injury report Joel Embiid remains listed as doubtful (with six Heat players listed as questionable, including five who played in Game 2 after being listed as questionable with the same injuries). – 1:31 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon not ready to be cut down to size during NBA playoffs. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Tyrese Maxey’s speed, Tyler Herro’s stability. – 1:29 PM

@jonjohnsonwip

So far, Embiid return going as predicted. @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/dgMyIdMl3D – 1:14 PM

New piece for @The Athletic / @TheAthleticPHI about James Harden’s situation this summer. Player option decision, what a new contract could look like, extend-and-trade restrictions and much more: theathletic.com/3296694/2022/0… – 12:52 PM

@ShandelRich

Joel Embiid upgraded to doubtful for tonight’s Game 3 in Philly #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:51 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

76ers center Joel Embiid has been upgraded from out to doubtful on the 12:30 p.m. injury report, and his status may continue to change in the coming hours prior to tipoff. Fun times! miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:44 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid is upgraded to doubtful for tonight‘s Game 3 vs the Miami Heat #Sixers – 12:42 PM

@KyleNeubeck

My understanding is that Embiid’s availability tonight will be dependent on how Embiid feels the rest of Friday and how his pregame routine goes prior to Game 3. Don’t count your chickens yet, but moving in the right direction:

phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em… – 12:42 PM

@flasportsbuzz

Embiid upgraded from out to doubtful for Game 3 tonight as he deals with orbital injury and navigates the whole mask thing – 12:40 PM

@basketballtalk

Joel Embiid clears concussion protocol, hopes to return in Game 3 Friday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/06/joe… – 12:40 PM

@MikeSGallagher

Details on Joel Embiid’s injuries on the official injury reports today:

10:30 am ET – out, Facial fracture / concussion

11:30 am ET – out, Facial fracture

12:30 pm ET – doubtful, Facial fracture / Right thumb sprain – 12:38 PM

@flasportsbuzz

From @Anthony Chiang and me: Barkley explains why Heat can’t be fully judged in playoffs yet and what “sucks” about this series. And more praise for Herro. And more Heat, as Embiid works toward potential return tonight: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:38 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful on 76ers’ injury report. – 12:36 PM

@DerekBodnerNBA

After clearing concussion protocols, Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game with a facial fracture and a right thumb sprain. – 12:33 PM

@NBAKrell

The Sixers have upgraded Joel Embiid from Out to Doubtful. – 12:33 PM

@LaurenMRosen

Some @Philadelphia 76ers news:

After clearing concussion protocols, Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful (facial fracture/right thumb sprain) for Game 3 tonight. – 12:33 PM

@TomMoorePhilly

Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful for Game 3 tonight vs #Heat. #Sixers – 12:32 PM

@Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is now listed as doubtful for tonight’s Game 3 due to a fractal fracture and a right thumb sprain #Sixers – 12:32 PM

@JGrasso_

Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game, per #Sixers official – 12:32 PM

@NoahLevick

Sixers now say Joel Embiid is doubtful for tonight. – 12:32 PM

@KyleNeubeck

Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful for tonight’s Game 3 – 12:31 PM

@MikeSGallagher

Joel Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful. – 12:30 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers’ Joel Embiid clears concussion protocol and partakes in shootaround; status for Game 3 remains up in air inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:24 PM

@NBAKrell

Miami was a 3-point favorite on Caesars an hour ago. Now down to 2. – 12:23 PM

@JakeLFischer

Once he’s able to return, Joel Embiid will wear a special face mask designed by a certified prosthetist at nearby University of Delaware.

Just like he did for the 2018 Playoffs, also against Miami, which I wrote about here: si.com/nba/2018/04/20… – 12:18 PM

@TomMoorePhilly

Updated #Sixers story: Joel Embiid takes first step toward returning for Game 3 tonight vs. #Heat, though he’s still listed as out: https://t.co/7IuUiAj8Gl pic.twitter.com/S5Pilc5hxn – 12:12 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

NEW: 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid takes big step toward potential return vs. Heat. Latest on Embiid’s status for tonight’s Game 3 in Philadelphia miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat could also get a big boost tonight with the potential return of Kyle Lowry – 12:11 PM

@IraHeatBeat

76ers’ Joel Embiid exits NBA concussion protocols, first hurdle cleared for possible return vs. Heat sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Orbital fracture remains an issue, while also dealing with torn thumb ligament. – 12:07 PM

@ShamsCharania

There’s optimism Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will return tonight in Game 3 vs. Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He has been fitted for a mask and will need to feel comfortable before green light. One of the NBA’s great play-through-pain efforts recently. – 12:07 PM

@BradyHawk305

Going to do a schematic QnA on the Heat on our Off the Floor text string in a bit:

Here’s where you can sign up:

winno.app/offthefloor – 12:04 PM

@ShandelRich

Doc Rivers feeling the pressure? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:00 PM

@TimBontemps

New ESPN story: Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocol and participated in shootaround this morning, taking significant steps toward returning for Game 3 against the Heat tonight. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:59 AM

@Ky_Carlin

Your quick newser on Joel Embiid clearing concussion protocol #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/06/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:38 AM

@BradyHawk305

So the Embiid status still up in the air even while being listed as out at the moment

The one thing to note is Miami has a game plan ready for either scenario – 11:37 AM

@SIChrisMannix

That @Joel Embiid is even trying to play through a torn thumb ligament and a broken orbital bone — in addition to being just a week removed from a concussion — is pretty remarkable. These are the kind of injuries that keep players out weeks, if not longer. – 11:35 AM

@IraHeatBeat

76ers center Joel Embiid has cleared NBA concussion protocols. He still is listed as out for tonight’s Game 3 vs. visiting Heat (orbital fracture), but that well could change before 7 p.m. tip. – 11:32 AM

@MiamiHEAT

@ShamsCharania

76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocols. Dealing with orbital fracture and a torn ligament in thumb, Embiid is doing everything possible to be available to play in Game 3 tonight vs. Miami. – 11:30 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocols, participated in shootaround and remains out for tonight’s game. But his status could change. #Sixers – 11:29 AM

@ginamizell

Sixers say Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocols and participated in today’s shootaround. He remains listed as out for tonight’s Game 3, but that status could change in the coming hours. – 11:29 AM

@rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid cleared the concussion protocol this morning and participated in shootaround.

Sixers still currently listing him as OUT but that can change. – 11:29 AM

@ChrisBHaynes

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocol and participated in today’s shootaround, but he remains out tonight in Game 3 against the Miami Heat. – 11:28 AM

@IraHeatBeat

“So many opinions” about Bam Adebayo, with Heat center vexing with his versatility. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Jimmy Butler, “If he’s being a playmaker, people are saying you want him to score more. If he’s scoring a lot, then you want him to be a playmaker.” – 11:28 AM

@NoahLevick

Sixers official says Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocol, participated in shootaround, and remains out for now. – 11:28 AM

@Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocols this morning, he participated in shootaround, but as of right now, he remains out #Sixers – 11:28 AM

@TimBontemps

The 76ers say Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocol, and participated in shootaround. He remains out for the game, but his status could change between now and tonight’s game. – 11:28 AM

@IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Will there be a new leading man off the Heat’s bench next season? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:27 AM

@ShandelRich

@NoahLevick

Tyrese Maxey: “I think tonight we’ll make some of the shots we’ve been missing, because we can’t miss ‘em all.” – 11:22 AM

@ringernba

📺: https://t.co/LSA4rxLSEC pic.twitter.com/VcYd54IgdI – 11:22 AM

@NoahLevick

James Harden putting up shots ahead of tonight’s Game 3: pic.twitter.com/B4ccd1iSi3 – 11:21 AM

@Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey says he talked to Joel Embiid since they returned home. He said there’s always hope for the game tonight. #Sixers – 11:19 AM

@Ky_Carlin

James Harden work this morning from shootaround #Sixers pic.twitter.com/KRIgk46go8 – 11:16 AM

he’s the best of the best on and off the court.

RT to vote or by tweeting #NBACommunityAssist + #TobiasHarris

🗳: https://t.co/jLhvTrSQ6m | @nbacares pic.twitter.com/khc0zGTtxN – 11:14 AM

@TimBontemps

No sign of Joel Embiid as we get let into 76ers shootaround this morning. As of the 10:30 injury report, he was still listed as out for tonight’s Game 3. – 11:11 AM

@johnschuhmann

Some notes, numbers & film on James Harden: nba.com/news/with-or-w… – 11:02 AM

@ramonashelburne

Do Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have a comeback in them against the Miami Heat? espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 10:40 AM

@statmuse

The Sixers have been outscored by 54.2 points per 100 possessions when DeAndre Jordan is on the court.

95.0 offensive rating

149.2 defensive rating

He’s been the Heat’s best player. pic.twitter.com/X8vQtFCRNX – 10:31 AM

Turn it up a notch on the road. pic.twitter.com/EnHvy0OVnm – 10:20 AM

@BradyHawk305

Game 1 was the Herro-Bam PnR

Game 2 was the Butler-Bam PnR

Watch Erik Spoelstra debut the PJ Tucker-Bam PnR in game 3 just to show-off – 10:18 AM

@Anthony_Chiang

From @Barry Jackson and me: Charles Barkley explains why the Heat can’t be fully judged yet in the second round, more Tyler Herro praise and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:14 AM

@MichaelVPina

Ryan Miller, Desmond Bane’s coach at TCU, used to tell NBA general managers that his worst-case scenario was Danny Green and his ceiling was Klay Thompson.

In their first two seasons, Bane and Klay both took exactly 794 threes.

Klay: 40.6%

Bane: 43.5%

si.com/nba/2022/05/06… – 10:08 AM

NBA PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND GAME 3 PREVIEW: Miami Heat hit the road to face Philadelphia 76ers hothothoops.com/2022/5/6/23059… – 10:04 AM

@DerekBodnerNBA

Miami’s commitment to never upgrading a player from being listed as “questionable” on the injury report during the playoffs really is commendable. – 10:02 AM

@mdug

It would be absolutely hilarious if the 76ers ended up letting Harden walk … given the good players it seems like they could have had for Simmons, with at least a few likely (maybe all) without the need to give those 2 firsts. – 9:41 AM

@flasportsbuzz

From PM: Updates on status of Lowry and Embiid, lots of Heat tidbits, more interesting stuff from Rivers, and 76ers explain why series is going to change: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:26 AM

@ZachLowe_NBA

Spotify: spoti.fi/3KNPSVw

Apple: apple.co/3KNPRkq – 9:11 AM

@IraHeatBeat

‘So many opinions’ about Bam Adebayo, with Heat center vexing with his versatility.

sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:05 AM

@ShandelRich

Another distinction for Tyler Herro #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:14 AM

@IraHeatBeat

Will there be a new leading man off the Heat bench next season? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:01 AM

@ShandelRich

@PompeyOnSixers

Doc Rivers’ Joel Embiid update; who needs to step up for the 76ers in Ga… youtu.be/SeqaqCP5Ee4 via @YouTube – 7:17 AM

@KevinOConnorNBA

@TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers story: What are the chances Joel Embiid will go from being listed as out to clearing concussion protocols and being able to play in Game 3 tonight vs. the #Heat? https://t.co/Q6QsODSi4L #NBA pic.twitter.com/tAGTp2RoTK – 6:50 AM