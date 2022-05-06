ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Celtics vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y9mAy_0fUpSkDl00

The Boston Celtics play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Boston Celtics are spending $138,096,726 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $162,135,421 per win

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Saturday May 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ABC

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@eric_nehm

The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Game 3 against the Celtics.

Probable:

George Hill (abdominal strain)

OUT:

Khris Middleton (left MCL sprain) – 6:38 PM

@Bucks

“My first time in the NBA sharing with these stars & I think that’s awesome.”

Luca on what it’s like to play with Giannis. pic.twitter.com/OZpEixBnP96:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZE0YV_0fUpSkDl00

@MichaelVPina

new open floor with @Chris Herring

☘️previewing celtics/bucks game 3

🥷previewing grizz/dubs game 3

📫mailbag questions!

🎧here link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid…6:09 PM

@YaronWeitzman

The Bucks were able to steal a game in Boston. I still think they’re in trouble.

Latest Starting Five, for @FOXSports / @FOX Sports News:

youtube.com/watch?v=UYQ73a…5:39 PM

@ChrisForsberg_

Marcus Smart officially listed as probable for Game 3, as Ime Udoka earlier noted.

Poor local guy Sam Hauser is listed as our due to a right shoulder instability episode. – 5:38 PM

@TimBontemps

The Celtics say Marcus Smart is probable to play in Game 3 tomorrow with the right quad contusion that kept him out of Game 2 and limited him in Game 1. – 5:38 PM

@celtics

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 3 vs. Milwaukee:

Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) – OUT

Marcus Smart (right thigh contusion) – PROBABLE – 5:38 PM

@DannyLeroux

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840…5:35 PM

@JimOwczarski

If you missed this week’s Point Forward Podcast I ain’t mad at cha. But I AM mad at #BigHippo.

I’m taking 🎯at this conspiracy that has somehow made 🦛this cute & cuddly creature.

I speak truth to power @ 35:24 (oh, @JRRadcliffe & I talk #Bucks, too)

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/suf…5:13 PM

@ChrisForsberg_

Was half expecting to find Grant Williams defending this mural. pic.twitter.com/yWXFsv8vJw4:58 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SL5SC_0fUpSkDl00

@Bucks

In Photos: Bucks practice ahead of Game 3 vs. Celtics. – 4:41 PM

@DannyLeroux

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840…3:26 PM

@celtics

road warriors ✈️ pic.twitter.com/zAROr9EMsM3:22 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ElYrA_0fUpSkDl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qP3dt_0fUpSkDl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dnagn_0fUpSkDl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cHIun_0fUpSkDl00

@LoriNickel

Brook Lopez after Bucks practice today, commenting on the things that the Boston Celtics do very well.

Game 3 is tomorrow afternoon. pic.twitter.com/LgLbH4fddb3:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlvZD_0fUpSkDl00

@Bucks

Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game at @FiservForum.

nba.com/bucks/news/eve…2:52 PM

@celtics

As we head into a tough road environment we’ll continue to rely on the leadership of Al Horford and Jayson Tatum to power us forward. pic.twitter.com/OrWLcORF6G2:50 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKW5g_0fUpSkDl00

@zachkram

I wrote about Giannis, Jokic, Embiid, and the next generation of big men who—after the Decade of the Big Wing—are back to dominate the NBA

theringer.com/2022/5/5/23057…2:41 PM

@eric_nehm

Wesley Matthews and Jrue Holiday tried to get together in Dallas, but it didn’t happen.

“It would have been fun to wreak havoc with him on the defensive end five years ago, but it’s fun now too.” – Matthews

On the Bucks’ disruptive duo, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3296337/2022/0…1:40 PM

@SiriusXMNBA

Who has the edge heading into tomorrow’s Game 3 in Milwaukee?

Former NBA Head Coach Randy Wittman tells @talkhoops & @Amin Elhassan why he gives a slight edge to the #Bucks #FearTheDeer #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/UkqDHVUGAO1:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yl6Ao_0fUpSkDl00

@Bucks

You know what to do with this, Bucks fans.

Let’s get LOUD on Saturday with rally towels courtesy of @BMO. pic.twitter.com/zzLJ52wcp812:58 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1iUu_0fUpSkDl00

@malika_andrews

Trying something new on NBA Today: What are your biggest questions heading into a huge playoff weekend? Picking a handful for our analysts to answer…

ESPN Saturday doubleheader: Bucks vs. Celtics, Warriors vs. Grizzlies. – 12:54 PM

@JimOwczarski

‘Shout out Wes, man.’ Nobody appreciates Matthews more than his Milwaukee #Bucks teammates jsonline.com/story/sports/n… ✅the latest from @Lori Nickel⁩ (#mubb) – 12:47 PM

@StephNoh

Wild stat of the day: Grayson Allen is shooting 76.9% from 3 on passes from Giannis during these playoffs.

Some small sample size luck baked in there, but Allen also hit 45.8% from 3’s on Giannis passes during the regular season. Giannis really knows how to set that guy up. – 12:33 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is feeling “much better” today and that Smart is “probable” for Game 3. – 12:25 PM

@celtics

Payton Pritchard: “It’s a whole different vibe and approach to this postseason than last year. We’re just going out there, competing and finding ways to win. I think we’re gelling and looking forward to going on the road and trying to get these two.” – 12:19 PM

@John_Karalis

New on BSJ: A look at the little things Derrick White does to help the Celtics even when his shot isn’t falling bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/05/06/how…12:13 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Did Derrick White shoot well in Game 2? Nope. Not even close. But he was +22 for the games, which means he had to do something well. For @celticsblog, I looked at White making contributions that go beyond the box score to help Boston win:

celticsblog.com/2022/5/6/23059…12:07 PM

@nyknicks

This shot by Pat was ridiculous 🤯

This day in Knicks History (1990): Knicks overcome a 2-0 deficit to beat the Boston Celtics in game 5. pic.twitter.com/YGB3q3jUWH12:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0utKFJ_0fUpSkDl00

@celtics

Coach Udoka says Marcus Smart’s quad is feeling much better today and he is “probable” for Game 3. – 11:43 AM

@_Andrew_Lopez

Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart will be listed as probable for tomorrow’s Game 3. – 11:35 AM

@Murf56

Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart, who went through shootaround, will be listed as probable. “Feeling much better.” – 11:35 AM

@JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart will be upgraded to probable and is doing much better. Jaylen Brown is fine and isn’t on the injury report. – 11:35 AM

@John_Karalis

Marcus Smart will be listed as Probable for tomorrow’s Game 3. He went through shootaround today, and Ime Udoka says he’s doing much better – 11:35 AM

@ByJayKing

Marcus Smart is doing “much better,” per Ime Udoka. He went through shootaround and will be listed as probable. – 11:35 AM

@Bucks

“I say dad jokes whenever I feel it’s appropriate.” 🤣

An extra special All-Access: Bucks Steal Homecourt Advantage is premiering NOW on https://t.co/zk1vu0tHqP. pic.twitter.com/EDzJyKad3611:01 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31r8jd_0fUpSkDl00

@eric_nehm

Five years ago, Wesley Matthews thought he had convinced Jrue Holiday to become his teammate, but it didn’t happen.

“It was heartbreaking.”

Now, they’re making up for lost time forming the backbone of the Bucks’ disruptive defense.

At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3296337/2022/0…10:42 AM

@celtics

Happy #NationalNursesDay to all the nurses 🩺

Thank you for your continued hard work and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/hT53Kk3PGz10:30 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RIkHf_0fUpSkDl00

@KeithSmithNBA

New piece coming for @celticsblog at Noon ET. Spend your lunch break reading and watching about how Derrick White was actually pretty good in Game 2 despite an O-fer in the scoring column.

Link to come when the piece is live! – 10:15 AM

@RealQuintonMayo

I see a lot of Boston talk like Giannis can’t give them a 50-point triple-double and an L tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7OcTclN6Rj9:41 AM

@BrianTRobb

New #Celtics mailbag features Evan Fournier TPE possibilities for this offseason, a first look at Grant Williams extension market and much more masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…8:51 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson fires back at Grizzlies over Morant-Poole play

Klay Thompson has officially entered the chat when it comes to the latest beef between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. During Golden State’s Game 3 win on Saturday, Warriors guard Jordan Poole drew the ire of the Grizzlies for an incident involving Ja Morant. In the second half, Morant was injured on a play where Poole appeared to grab Morant’s knee and pull it outward while going for the ball (video here).
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Dallas, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Wesley Matthews
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Sam Hauser
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Marcus Smart
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Wanted To Trade Klay Thompson For James Harden: Sam Presti Rejected The Blockbuster Deal

In the summer of 2012, the Oklahoma City Thunder were off on a trip to the NBA Finals. The team lost to the Miami Heat in five games, which featured a stellar group of future Hall of Famers. The group of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Serge Ibaka were in their 20s and looked like they could run the table for years to come.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Look: Jalen Rose’s Facial Hair Going Viral On Sunday

Throughout his career on television, ESPN’s Jalen Rose has developed a reputation for always having his hairline freshly shaped up. It’s a well-earned rep, and for Rose, it also carries over to his facial hair. Interestingly, it is that facial hair that is going viral on Sunday, and not for a good reason.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#Fiserv Forum#The Boston Celtics#Abc Home Tv#N A Home Radio#Twitter#Grizz Dubs#Foxsports Fox
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley believes Luka Doncic “has to learn to play without the ball” in order for the Dallas Mavericks to beat the Phoenix Suns

Despite two fantastic performances from Luka Doncic in the first two games of the Dallas Mavericks Western Conference Semifinals series against the Phoenix Suns, the Mavs find themselves in a 0-2 hole as they head back home. Doncic has been sensational; unfortunately, the rest of his team has not been on the same level as their young superstar.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
ClutchPoints

Sixers get slapped with $50,000 fine for Joel Embiid move

The Philadelphia 76ers have been slapped with a $50,000 fine after violating the rules pertaining to injury reporting in the case of Joel Embiid. Embiid suit up for the Sixers in Game 3 of their showdown with the Miami Heat on Friday, putting up 18 points and 11 rebounds to help Philly get their first win in the Eastern Conference semifinals series. However, he was initially listed as doubtful for the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy