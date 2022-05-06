Celtics vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Boston Celtics are spending $138,096,726 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $162,135,421 per win

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Saturday May 7, 2022

National TV: ABC

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Game 3 against the Celtics.

Probable:

George Hill (abdominal strain)

OUT:

Khris Middleton (left MCL sprain) – 6:38 PM

“My first time in the NBA sharing with these stars & I think that’s awesome.”

Luca on what it’s like to play with Giannis. pic.twitter.com/OZpEixBnP9 – 6:38 PM

new open floor with @Chris Herring

☘️previewing celtics/bucks game 3

🥷previewing grizz/dubs game 3

📫mailbag questions!

🎧here link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid… – 6:09 PM

The Bucks were able to steal a game in Boston. I still think they’re in trouble.

Latest Starting Five, for @FOXSports / @FOX Sports News:

youtube.com/watch?v=UYQ73a… – 5:39 PM

Marcus Smart officially listed as probable for Game 3, as Ime Udoka earlier noted.

Poor local guy Sam Hauser is listed as our due to a right shoulder instability episode. – 5:38 PM

The Celtics say Marcus Smart is probable to play in Game 3 tomorrow with the right quad contusion that kept him out of Game 2 and limited him in Game 1. – 5:38 PM

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 3 vs. Milwaukee:

Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) – OUT

Marcus Smart (right thigh contusion) – PROBABLE – 5:38 PM

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 5:35 PM

If you missed this week’s Point Forward Podcast I ain’t mad at cha. But I AM mad at #BigHippo.

I’m taking 🎯at this conspiracy that has somehow made 🦛this cute & cuddly creature.

I speak truth to power @ 35:24 (oh, @JRRadcliffe & I talk #Bucks, too)

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/suf… – 5:13 PM

Was half expecting to find Grant Williams defending this mural. pic.twitter.com/yWXFsv8vJw – 4:58 PM

In Photos: Bucks practice ahead of Game 3 vs. Celtics. – 4:41 PM

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 3:26 PM

road warriors ✈️ pic.twitter.com/zAROr9EMsM – 3:22 PM

Brook Lopez after Bucks practice today, commenting on the things that the Boston Celtics do very well.

Game 3 is tomorrow afternoon. pic.twitter.com/LgLbH4fddb – 3:00 PM

Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game at @FiservForum.

nba.com/bucks/news/eve… – 2:52 PM

As we head into a tough road environment we’ll continue to rely on the leadership of Al Horford and Jayson Tatum to power us forward. pic.twitter.com/OrWLcORF6G – 2:50 PM

I wrote about Giannis, Jokic, Embiid, and the next generation of big men who—after the Decade of the Big Wing—are back to dominate the NBA

theringer.com/2022/5/5/23057… – 2:41 PM

Wesley Matthews and Jrue Holiday tried to get together in Dallas, but it didn’t happen.

“It would have been fun to wreak havoc with him on the defensive end five years ago, but it’s fun now too.” – Matthews

On the Bucks’ disruptive duo, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3296337/2022/0… – 1:40 PM

Who has the edge heading into tomorrow’s Game 3 in Milwaukee?

Former NBA Head Coach Randy Wittman tells @talkhoops & @Amin Elhassan why he gives a slight edge to the #Bucks #FearTheDeer #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/UkqDHVUGAO – 1:00 PM

You know what to do with this, Bucks fans.

Let’s get LOUD on Saturday with rally towels courtesy of @BMO. pic.twitter.com/zzLJ52wcp8 – 12:58 PM

Trying something new on NBA Today: What are your biggest questions heading into a huge playoff weekend? Picking a handful for our analysts to answer…

ESPN Saturday doubleheader: Bucks vs. Celtics, Warriors vs. Grizzlies. – 12:54 PM

‘Shout out Wes, man.’ Nobody appreciates Matthews more than his Milwaukee #Bucks teammates jsonline.com/story/sports/n… ✅the latest from @Lori Nickel⁩ (#mubb) – 12:47 PM

Wild stat of the day: Grayson Allen is shooting 76.9% from 3 on passes from Giannis during these playoffs.

Some small sample size luck baked in there, but Allen also hit 45.8% from 3’s on Giannis passes during the regular season. Giannis really knows how to set that guy up. – 12:33 PM

Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is feeling “much better” today and that Smart is “probable” for Game 3. – 12:25 PM

Payton Pritchard: “It’s a whole different vibe and approach to this postseason than last year. We’re just going out there, competing and finding ways to win. I think we’re gelling and looking forward to going on the road and trying to get these two.” – 12:19 PM

New on BSJ: A look at the little things Derrick White does to help the Celtics even when his shot isn’t falling bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/05/06/how… – 12:13 PM

Did Derrick White shoot well in Game 2? Nope. Not even close. But he was +22 for the games, which means he had to do something well. For @celticsblog, I looked at White making contributions that go beyond the box score to help Boston win:

celticsblog.com/2022/5/6/23059… – 12:07 PM

This shot by Pat was ridiculous 🤯

This day in Knicks History (1990): Knicks overcome a 2-0 deficit to beat the Boston Celtics in game 5. pic.twitter.com/YGB3q3jUWH – 12:04 PM

Coach Udoka says Marcus Smart’s quad is feeling much better today and he is “probable” for Game 3. – 11:43 AM

Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart will be listed as probable for tomorrow’s Game 3. – 11:35 AM

Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart, who went through shootaround, will be listed as probable. “Feeling much better.” – 11:35 AM

Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart will be upgraded to probable and is doing much better. Jaylen Brown is fine and isn’t on the injury report. – 11:35 AM

Marcus Smart will be listed as Probable for tomorrow’s Game 3. He went through shootaround today, and Ime Udoka says he’s doing much better – 11:35 AM

Marcus Smart is doing “much better,” per Ime Udoka. He went through shootaround and will be listed as probable. – 11:35 AM

“I say dad jokes whenever I feel it’s appropriate.” 🤣

An extra special All-Access: Bucks Steal Homecourt Advantage is premiering NOW on https://t.co/zk1vu0tHqP. pic.twitter.com/EDzJyKad36 – 11:01 AM

Five years ago, Wesley Matthews thought he had convinced Jrue Holiday to become his teammate, but it didn’t happen.

“It was heartbreaking.”

Now, they’re making up for lost time forming the backbone of the Bucks’ disruptive defense.

At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3296337/2022/0… – 10:42 AM

Happy #NationalNursesDay to all the nurses 🩺

Thank you for your continued hard work and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/hT53Kk3PGz – 10:30 AM

New piece coming for @celticsblog at Noon ET. Spend your lunch break reading and watching about how Derrick White was actually pretty good in Game 2 despite an O-fer in the scoring column.

Link to come when the piece is live! – 10:15 AM

I see a lot of Boston talk like Giannis can’t give them a 50-point triple-double and an L tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7OcTclN6Rj – 9:41 AM

New #Celtics mailbag features Evan Fournier TPE possibilities for this offseason, a first look at Grant Williams extension market and much more masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:51 AM