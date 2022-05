Chrissy Metz is getting candid about the ways therapy has helped her during challenging times in her life. In a new interview for Verywell Mind's cover story, the This Is Us star, 41, opened up about her overcoming trauma through therapy. After suffering from a harrowing panic attack on her 30th birthday, the actress said she realized her need to address the childhood trauma that was impacting her mental and physical health.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO