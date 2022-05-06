ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
African Americans Are Real Americans

By WordInBlack.com
Sacramento Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WIB) – Throughout my life, I have been blessed with family and friends who have admonished me to be a critical thinker. I was challenged not only to think, but to think with clarity, appropriate urgency, and logic. The old idea of being one who thought “while others were sleeping” was...

Fox News

White Democrats 'not listening' to Black Americans, 'have become the hero of the criminal': Lawrence Jones

"Cross Country" host Lawrence Jones distanced Black Americans from the "defund the police" movement in the opening monologue of Saturday's show. LAWRENCE JONES: Are we disposable? Do our lives not matter? Crime is up all across the country. People from all backgrounds are dying, but I can't help but recognize the alarming number of Black people, specifically Black children, being murdered. Today, 7-year-old Antonio Yarger, Jr. was laid to rest in Erie, Michigan. He was shot and killed while walking with a group of friends. Antonio's nickname was "ESPN" because he love[d] sports, especially wrestling. Police are looking at surveillance video, but no arrests have been made in this case. On Wednesday, loved ones said "goodbyes to 12-year-old Kade Lewin. He was shot while he ate dinner with his family in a parked car in Brooklyn. His mom says he liked football and video games. Mayor Eric Adams, the New York mayor, vowed to end the revolving door of justice, but no arrests have been made in this case.
ERIE, MI
WHYY

Anthea Butler on 'White Evangelical Racism'

This episode was originally broadcast on December 28, 2021. University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION
yr.media

VA Parents Say Questionable H.S. Admissions Is Discriminatory Against Asian Americans

The Supreme Court declined to block a Fairfax County Virginia high school from using a new admissions plan that a community group says discriminates against Asian Americans. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology changed its admission system in 2020, with the goal of achieving more diversity among its students. After the makeup of Asian students in admitted classes dropped from 65% to 54%, a group of parents sued. This led to a federal judge ruling the new system amounted to unconstitutional racial balancing. However, the 4th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals put that ruling on hold, allowing the school to continue using the system while the case is on appeal.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC News

No, Black and Asian people do not resent 'Western achievements.' We made them possible.

University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax made headlines and sparked outrage recently for claiming that Black and Asian people resent “Western peoples’ outsized achievements” on Tucker Carlson’s Fox Nation show. Wax, who has a history of racist remarks, told Carlson she thinks “there is just a tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-Western peoples against Western peoples for Western peoples’ outsized achievements and contributions.”
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
Black success demolishes the left's '2+2 = racism' lie

Dr. Jessica Watkins rode a Space-X rocket out of Cape Canaveral at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday. Destination: the International Space Station, where the 33-year-old astronaut became the ISS’s first Black female crew member and flight engineer. From 248 miles above sea level, this UCLA Ph.D. (geology), Cal Tech post-doctoral fellow, and fifth Black woman in space can peer down in astonishment at those on Earth who consider math racist and not quite right for Blacks.
