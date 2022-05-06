ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

More assistance awarded for western Kentucky tornado relief

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Additional assistance has been announced for western Kentucky to help with recovery from the December tornadoes.

More than $6.1 million from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund will go to seven western Kentucky cities, counties and utilities, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

The awards include more than $2.8 million for the city of Mayfield, more than $2 million for Mayfield Electric & Water Systems, almost $200,000 for Caldwell County Fiscal Court, more than $121,000 for the city of Dawson Springs, more than $811,000 for Marshall County Fiscal Court, more than $44,000 for the city of Bowling Green and more than $17,000 for Hickman County Fiscal Court.

Beshear last week said Hopkins County will receive $8.5 million from the fund, the first county to receive the aid.

The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management is still receiving additional applications for the funding, and they are being reviewed, Beshear’s office said.

