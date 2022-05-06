ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Conservationist celebrating 85 years with discount

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Conservationist magazine is celebrating its 85th anniversary with a discount on subscriptions.

The magazine published by the Tennessee State Parks includes vivid photography and stories about nature, science and things to do in the outdoors. It publishes six times per year and is printed on 100%-post-consumer recycled paper with UV ink, according to a news release.

Subscriptions can be purchased at tnstateparks.com/conservationist. Use the promo code GREEN to get $5 off the regular price of $25/year for the print and digital magazine.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservationist#Photography#Ap#Uv#Digital
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

885K+
Followers
432K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy