PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Cottonwood man dressed as Captain Moroni from the Book of Mormon during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot learned his punishment. On Friday, Nathan Wayne Entrekin was sentenced to 45 days in jail, 36 months of probation, and 60 hours of community service after entering a guilty plea to one of his five charges--parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. He also agreed to pay $500 in restitution to the Department of Treasury. Court documents say that his prior conviction of a misdemeanor mail fraud, a conviction for “violent behavior,” and other vehicle and traffic violations impacted how long the sentence was going to be.

COTTONWOOD, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO