City of Tuscaloosa Accepting Resumes for Personnel Board

The City of Tuscaloosa is accepting resumes for a position on the Personnel Board, which advises on promotions for Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and the Tuscaloosa Police Department and reviews appeals submitted by City employees regarding terminations and suspension.

Applicants must:

Reside in the City of Tuscaloosa;

Be of recognized good character and ability; and

Not hold any civil office for the city, county, or state government.

The city council will nominate qualified candidates for the position to be appointed by the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, or Speaker of the House.

Resumes can be mailed to Human Resources, P.O. Box 2089, Tuscaloosa, 35403, faxed to 205-248-5795 or emailed to hrinfo@tuscaloosa.com. The deadline to submit is May 18.