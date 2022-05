If your home has every charming feature you love except a fireplace, adding an electric fireplace can solve your problem. Adding an electric fireplace is easier and much less expensive than adding a wood or gas fireplace, both of which typically require a chimney or some other type of ventilation. You can also install an electric fireplace almost anywhere you want, including in the bathroom, a home office, or even inside a defunct wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO