New Bedford, MA

How finally testing a 2010 rape kit led to charges in New Bedford case

By Audrey Cooney, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago
FALL RIVER — A rape kit that sat untested for 12 years provided a key clue for police in finding a suspect who is now being charged for his alleged role in a violent rape.

"I am extremely pleased that our rape kit testing initiative has already resulted in indictments against this defendant for a cold case violent sexual assault committed more than a decade ago in New Bedford," Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said in a statement.

In 2010, a 23-year-old woman reported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford for treatment after being raped, according to Quinn's office. She completed a rape kit and gave police a description of two perpetrators, one who raped her and another who held her down.

The kit was not fully tested at the time by the state’s crime lab, making it one of more than 1,100 rape kits from across Bristol County that sat untested for years, even decades. Quinn is now overseeing an initiative to test all the backlogged rape kits in the county, using a federal grant to send them to a private lab. He plans to have them all tested by the end of the year.

"Victims who have been sexually assaulted have gone through a very traumatic experience and have a right to have these kits fully tested, especially when an assailant cannot be identified," he said.

Under investigation:Fall River police can't find 2 years of drug 'buy logs.'

The kit from the 2010 New Bedford rape was finally tested in February of this year. The DNA evidence collected was a match with Scot Trudeau, 47, of Worcester. Last month, Trudeau was indicted by a grand jury for aggravated rape and assault and battery.

Trudeau is on probation after serving a sentence for federal child sexual exploitation charges.

“If the kit had been tested in 2010, it would have matched to the defendant’s DNA sample provided after his federal conviction in 2015,” Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for Quinn’s office, said in a statement. “Furthermore, if we had not undertaken this initiative and brought this issue to light statewide, the kit would likely never have been fully tested and the case would have remained unsolved.”

New Bedford native killed:Philadelphia bouncer facing murder charge in death of New Bedford native Eric Pope

The statute of limitations on the New Bedford case was set to expire in March of 2025.

Trudeau is due in Fall River Superior Court on Tuesday, May 10, for a dangerousness hearing. The DA’s office will seek to have Trudeau held without bail pending trial, Miliote said.

Quinn said the solving of this rape could be just the beginning.

"I am hopeful there are other cases that will be solved as a result of our rape kit initiative," he said.

Audrey Cooney can be reached at acooney@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
