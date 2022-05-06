'Career Closet': FDU students help each other dress for success, for free

MADISON — Recognizing that you only get one chance to make a first impression, a new student-run program at Fairleigh Dickinson University hopes to help graduates get a leg up on the competition by helping them dress for success.

The school hosted a ribbon-cutting, reception and fashion show Thursday to celebrate the opening of a "Career Closet" at Twombly Mansion, the centerpiece of FDU's Florham campus.

Located in a former office on the Mansion's second floor, students in need of business attire can shop at the Career Closet free of charge. Staffed by federal work-study students, It will be open four days per week.

A counterpart Career Closet is scheduled to open Monday on FDU's Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, which will offer support to develop "professional tools" used in job searches, including resume, interviewing and social-media skills.

"There are people in need on campus," said senior C.J. Milano, president of the Morris County on-campus, student-run Devil's Care Food Pantry and a founder of the Career Closet. "There are people who need food. There are people who need business clothing. I am so grateful to be a part of a team that's been able to deliver that to so many people."

As a freshman, Milano was shocked when research for a class informed him that one in five students surveyed said they suffered from food insecurity or knew someone who did. That motivated him to help start the on-campus Devil's Care Food Pantry.

"It's open to all students, take what you need, no questions asked," Milano said.

The food pantry also stocks feminine hygiene products in every women's and non-gendered restroom on campus.

Soon after, the pantry operators teamed with the Women in Business Club to bring the Career Closet concept to FDU. But a month after it opened in February of 2020 in the Mansion basement, the COVID pandemic brought the campus to a standstill.

The student-run pantry and Women in Business Club, which works to empower women seeking roles in the corporate world, were supported in their efforts to re-open the Career Closet by the FDU Silberman School of Business and International School of Hospitality, Sports and Tourism Management.

The Devil's Care Food Pantry, named after the FDU Devil mascot, remained open during the pandemic, but the clothing inventory of the shuttered closet was ruined by mold during the shutdown.

As the campus returned to relative normalcy during the past school year, organizers were able to obtain new inventory and a new location on the second floor where racks and shelves of clothing are neatly displayed by type and size.

"Now of course we've expanded to clothes," Milano said. "Hopefully it just keeps expanding and expanding."

Thursday, Milano thanked the nonprofit Dress for Success in Madison, the New Jersey Club Foundation and local golf clubs for donating women's and men's business clothing "as support to our students to confidently wear on their career journey."

Kwin Nefertiti Javelosa, a graduate student at Silberman and another Career Closet organizer, said she volunteers as a student stylist "to help them pick what they need to wear, give them confidence and lessen their nervousness while preparing for their interviews."

"Going on interviews myself, I learned that what you wear is important," she said.

FDU Board of Trustees member Micheline Nader said it was inspiring "to see projects from the students, to the students."

"I'm sure at FDU, the students have the right preparation, skills and mindset for success," she said. "But dressing for success brings the whole thing together."

A brief fashion show of students wearing Career Closet inventory was followed by a reception and mini-tours of the small Career Closet space.

