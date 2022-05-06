ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers take win streak into game against the Yankees

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Texas Rangers (10-14, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (17-7, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89 ERA, .96 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -235, Rangers +194; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the New York Yankees.

New York is 17-7 overall and 9-3 at home. The Yankees are 6-2 in games when they are out-hit by their opponents.

Texas is 4-9 in home games and 10-14 overall. The Rangers have a 6-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu has a .288 batting average to rank fifth on the Yankees, and has five doubles and two home runs. Aaron Judge is 11-for-37 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonah Heim has two doubles and three home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 10-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .266 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .207 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News: Anthony Volpe development update, Yankees Vs Rangers preview

The New York Yankees have been on an absolute tear the past few weeks, winning 11 of their last 12 games. It seems as if general manager Brian Cashman’s strategy worked to perfection, especially the acquisition of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who has been tremendous offensively this year, hosting a .295 average with seven RBIs. The consensus is still that Kiner-Falefa will serve as a stopgap as a team waits for Anthony Volpe to develop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Mets floor Phillies with 7-run 9th, Marte caps 8-7 win

PHILADELPHIA -- — The previous 330 times the New York Mets trailed by six runs in the ninth inning, they had lost. “I’m sure everyone counted us out,” Brandon Nimmo said. “These guys, they don’t give up. With that mentality, anything is possible.”. The Mets...
MLB
FOX Sports

Giants aim to end 4-game losing streak, take on the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (14-10, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-11, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
FOX Sports

Twins host the Athletics, aim to extend home win streak

LINE: Twins -186, Athletics +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Oakland Athletics aiming to continue a seven-game home winning streak. Minnesota is 16-11 overall and 9-4 at home. The Twins have hit 29 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play. Oakland...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Phillies host New York Mets, look to break home slide

LINE: Mets -115, Phillies -105; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets looking to stop their three-game home slide. Philadelphia is 11-15 overall and 8-8 at home. The Phillies have the third-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .409. New York...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Hernandez
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Aaron Judge
FOX Sports

Astros look to keep home win streak going, host the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (8-18, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (17-11, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD; Astros: Jake Odorizzi (2-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive when they take on...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Plate umpire Ron Kulpa hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game

BOSTON (AP) — Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to leave Sunday’s White Sox-Red Sox game at Fenway Park in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off the mask. Kupla got hit square in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago’s Jake Burger and dropped straight to the ground. Trainers from both teams rushed out, Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez turned to help and the rest of the umpiring crew came to the plate.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Sports#Era#The Texas Rangers#The New York Yankees
Yardbarker

Rangers vs Yankees Postponed Again, Complicating Schedule Ahead

The Texas Rangers’ scheduled game against the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon in the Bronx has been postponed due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather. The game is scheduled to be made up on Monday, May 9 at 12:05 p.m. CT. Monday had originally been an off...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Mariners enter matchup against the Rays on losing streak

LINE: Rays -137, Mariners +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they play the Tampa Bay Rays. Seattle is 7-5 in home games and 12-16 overall. The Mariners have a 3-5 record in games decided by one run.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

White Sox bring 1-0 series lead over Red Sox into game 2

LINE: Red Sox -146, White Sox +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Boston Red Sox with a 1-0 series lead. Boston has gone 4-7 at home and 10-17 overall. The Red Sox have a 4-12 record in games when they have allowed a home run.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
FOX Sports

Athletics come into matchup with the Twins on losing streak

LINE: Twins -187, Athletics +159; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to stop their eight-game slide with a victory against the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota is 10-4 at home and 17-11 overall. The Twins have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .236. Oakland has...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Phillies aim to stop 4-game skid, play the Mets

LINE: Mets -137, Phillies +118; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to end a four-game losing streak when they play the New York Mets. Philadelphia has an 11-15 record overall and an 8-8 record in home games. The Phillies have a 5-10 record in games when they have given up a home run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1915 — Regret, ridden by Joe Notter, becomes the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby, with a 2-length wire-to-wire victory over Pebbles. 1937 — War Admiral, the favorite ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 3/4 lengths over Pompoon. 1943 — Count Fleet, ridden...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

885K+
Followers
432K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy