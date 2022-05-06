ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies enter matchup against the Mets on losing streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New York Mets (19-8, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (11-15, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61 ERA, .81 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -140, Phillies +119; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to end a four-game slide when they take on the New York Mets.

Philadelphia is 11-15 overall and 8-8 at home. The Phillies have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .409.

New York has a 19-8 record overall and a 9-5 record at home. Mets hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks second in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has four doubles, seven home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .195 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 10-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor ranks third on the Mets with nine extra base hits (four doubles and five home runs). Pete Alonso is 11-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mets: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: day-to-day (right wrist), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Trevor May: 15-Day IL (tricep), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

NBC Sports

Fans react to Phillies' horrific collapse against Mets

The Phillies have suffered some pretty ugly losses in recent years. None of them are even close to as ugly as Thursday night's dreadful loss to the Mets at Citizens Bank Park. With a 7-1 lead and just three outs away from a big victory, the Phils allowed seven unanswered runs in the ninth inning, extending their losing streak to four consecutive games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Mets floor Phillies with 7-run 9th, Marte caps 8-7 win

PHILADELPHIA -- — The previous 330 times the New York Mets trailed by six runs in the ninth inning, they had lost. “I’m sure everyone counted us out,” Brandon Nimmo said. “These guys, they don’t give up. With that mentality, anything is possible.”. The Mets...
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets-Phillies Rained Out, Doubleheader Scheduled For August

PHILADELPHIA -- There will be no baseball played on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park due to rain. The Mets will get to relish in Thursday evening's uncanny seven-run comeback win for an extra day after tonight's matchup with the Phillies was postponed as a result of poor weather. This...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Giants aim to end 4-game losing streak, take on the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (14-10, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-11, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Mets score seven in the ninth inning to beat Phillies, 8-7

The New York Mets struggled to find much offense Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, but came to life in the ninth inning with seven runs to come back and win, 8-7. The rally started when Starling Marte got on base with an infield single and Francisco Lindor promptly cut the lead to four with a huge home run to center field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Bryce Harper had message for Phillies after brutal collapse

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered as brutal of a loss as possible Thursday against the New York Mets, and Bryce Harper saw fit to rally his team after the collapse. The Phillies gave up seven runs in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 8-7 loss to the Mets, which prompted Harper to call a players-only meeting after the game. Phillies players said Harper’s words lasted less than a minute, but were to the point.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Phillies host New York Mets, look to break home slide

LINE: Mets -115, Phillies -105; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets looking to stop their three-game home slide. Philadelphia is 11-15 overall and 8-8 at home. The Phillies have the third-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .409. New York...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Plate umpire Ron Kulpa hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game

BOSTON (AP) — Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to leave Sunday’s White Sox-Red Sox game at Fenway Park in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off the mask. Kupla got hit square in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago’s Jake Burger and dropped straight to the ground. Trainers from both teams rushed out, Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez turned to help and the rest of the umpiring crew came to the plate.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott recalled, starting for Phillies on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Didi Gregorius was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a knee ailment. As a result, Stott has been recalled from Triple-A to the MLB roster. On Saturday, he's getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Dodgers aim to keep win streak going against the Cubs

LINE: Dodgers -201, Cubs +170. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to keep a five-game win streak intact when they take on the Chicago Cubs. Chicago is 4-9 in home games and 9-16 overall. The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318. Los...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott batting ninth for Philly Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Bryson Stott at shortstop for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Stott will start at shortstop for the first game of today's double header and will bat ninth against Mets ace Max Scherzer while Johan Camargo catches a breather. Stott has a $2,000 salary...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

Mets-Phillies postponed day after historic comeback

PHILADELPHIA — The game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of rain in the forecast and will be made up Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader.The opener will begin at 1:05 p.m., with the originally scheduled game still set for 7:15 p.m.Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61 ERA) had been slated to pitch for the first-place Mets, who stunned Philadelphia by rallying for seven runs in the ninth inning of an 8-7 victory in the series opener Thursday night.Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93) was lined up to start for the Phillies, who have lost five of six.The game was called off more than six hours before it was supposed to begin. It was the third major league game on Friday's slate postponed early in the day because of inclement weather, including Dodgers-Cubs in Chicago and Rangers-Yankees in New York.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Phillies aim to stop 4-game skid, play the Mets

LINE: Mets -137, Phillies +118; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to end a four-game losing streak when they play the New York Mets. Philadelphia has an 11-15 record overall and an 8-8 record in home games. The Phillies have a 5-10 record in games when they have given up a home run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

Mets game postponed Friday against Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Tonight's Mets game against the Phillies has been postponed because of rain. The Phillies say the game will be played at 1:05 p.m. on August 20 as part of a doubleheader.  The second game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.Thursday night, the Mets pulled off their biggest ninth-inning comeback in 25 years to beat the Phillies.CLICK HERE for more information.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1915 — Regret, ridden by Joe Notter, becomes the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby, with a 2-length wire-to-wire victory over Pebbles. 1937 — War Admiral, the favorite ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 3/4 lengths over Pompoon. 1943 — Count Fleet, ridden...
NFL
numberfire.com

Phillies' Johan Camargo sitting Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Johan Camargo in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Camargo will kick off Sunday's double header on the bench while Bryson Stott takes a turn at shortstop and bats ninth. Camargo has been batting .250 with a .680 OPS through...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
