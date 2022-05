INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township schools welcomed a few new bus drivers Saturday after holding their second “Drive the Bus” event. The event takes anyone who is interested in becoming a bus driver and puts them behind the wheel to give them a feeling of what it is like to drive a school bus. It is part of an effort to hire more bus drivers for the school district, since they have also been affected by the nationwide bus driver shortage.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO