Many Churches, One Lord: Make time for the Lord

By Robert King
The Daily Jeffersonian
 2 days ago
We live in a world where the confusion is all around. We are susceptible to far too many deceptive and seductive voices. Challenging times seem to be never-ending.

As we search for peace and strength, it is important to make sure we make time for the Lord. Constantly being in the care of the Lord includes reading the scriptures, saying our prayers, helping others, listening to hymns or any good music, watching church videos or listening to podcasts, and always spending every moment we can in righteous thoughts and deeds. Anything that you do to invite the Spirit and keep your mind and heart close to Christ is a moment spent with the Lord.

As we make time for the Lord, it will keep our minds constantly thinking about the Heavenly Father and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. We will be infused with positive motivation and uplifted spirits.

As mortal beings, we tend to get arrogant and prideful when we think we can do everything on our own. We believe we don't need the Heavenly Father's help, and that we don't need to be engaged with him every single day. Our testimonies, however, are like muscles. If we don't keep working to strengthen them, they’ll fade away. That's why the Lord advised us to stay humble.

By getting to know Him, we can learn of His power. We can learn what he is able to do and what He has given us the power to do. We will learn what we need to do in our lives at the appropriate times and come to an understanding of how things fall into place and how our questions will be answered.

As we make time for the Lord, we hope to develop the desire and strength to keep moving forward. In doing so, He will draw closer to us. As we feel His arms wrapped around us through the spirit, it will give us hope and courage to endure all challenges. May we all be inspired to increase our time with the Lord and better utilize His power and blessings in our lives.

Robert King is the branch president of the Cambridge branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

Student Dies While Re-Enacting Jesus' Crucifixion On Good Friday

A college student in Nigeria collapsed on the ground and died while re-enacting Jesus Christ's crucifixion on Good Friday. The audience members reportedly thought it was all a part of the show. The deceased, identified as Sule Ambrose, 25, participated in the Passion Play, a dramatic portrayal of Christ's crucifixion,...
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

Priest Argues That Jesus Died After Dislocating His Shoulder From Carrying the Cross

The Roman soldier may have not been the one who killed JesusGeralt/Pixabay. The literature present in the Bible states that Jesus had died from a Roman soldier’s spear that reached his heart and made him bleed out. However, one priest believes that the cause of death was not from the spear, but from a wound created whilst Jesus was carrying the heavy cross on his shoulder. The Rev. Prof Pullicino, based in London, has written a scientific paper about his theory and published it in the Catholic Medical Quarterly.
Q 105.7

LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?

Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
WATERVLIET, NY
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fox News

Pope Francis: 'A worldly priest' is just 'a clericalized pagan'

Pope Francis told an audience that any priest that indulges in "worldliness" is no better than a "pagan." The Roman pontiff told the audience at his Thursday homily that "idolatry" was a persisting problem among Christians, though not always easily recognizable. The pope claimed that "spiritual worldliness," "pragmatism," and "functionalism" all continued to dilute and corrupt both clergy and laity.
RELIGION
Fox News

Think Jesus sends all rich people straight to hell? Think again

Editor's note: The following is an exclusive excerpt from Rev. Robert Sirico's The Economics of the Parables, which is now available to pre-order. The forthcoming book uncovers the enduring financial and moral insights of the biblical parables. Each of the synoptic Gospels preserves the memory of an occasion when a...
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

What is a Latter-day Saint temple?

Temples in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, often referred to as the Mormon church, have long been a site of curiosity, suspicion and admiration. Grand, sometimes even imposing structures, temples are among the most distinctive symbols of the church. Temples are where the faith’s most sacred rites...
WASHINGTON, DC
