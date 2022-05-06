OBITUARY: Jordan Lane Stump

Jordan Lane Stump, age 26, of Mt. Juliet, TN passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 1, 2022 in Lebanon, TN.

Jordan was a 2014 graduate of Wilson Central High School and an employee of Proctor and Graves. He enjoyed riding his Razor, snowboarding, and working on his home. He was a fan of the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Predators.

Jordan was born April 15, 1996 to David and Angela Stump of Mt. Juliet. From an early age, it was clear that Jordan was put on this Earth to make people smile. He was willing to do anything to get a laugh out of others, especially his beloved older brother, Keaton. The little boy who loved to play practical jokes and perform daredevil stunts to amuse others would eventually grow into a fine young man, renowned by all who knew him for his remarkable sense of humor and love for life.

He worked and played equally hard, and chose to live his life by the motto, “Today is a good day for a good day.” Jordan was the true definition of a character, universally loved and larger than life, a fiercely loyal friend and a devoted brother and son. He had a deep and abiding love for others, and a quiet humility about his accomplishments and good deeds. These outstanding character traits Jordan possessed in life are beautifully exemplified in his death, as he chose to be an organ donor.

It is a great comfort to his family that Jordan’s passing will give others in need a second chance at life, and there is peace in the knowledge that he is in his Forever Home with his Heavenly Father. Though his loved ones will always bear the pain of his loss, they will live by his example and choose to make each day a good day for a good day.

He is survived by:

Parents – David and Angela Stump

Brother – Keaton Stump

Grandmother – Sharon Stump

Several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rob Simms officiating.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to The American Diabetes Association.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road, and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

