'Reckless' Manchester United Youngster Hannibal Mejbri Punished by Ralf Rangnick For Liverpool Cameo

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri has been "Punished" for his cameo against Liverpool, according to a report.

The 19 year-old came on in his club's 4-0 defeat to their arch rivals a few weeks ago.

And although many were impressed by his performance, with Gary Neville praising him in particular for "Making his presence felt", manager Ralf Rangnick was said to be disappointed enough to take action against the midfielder.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Rob Dawson from The ESPN has stated that the Tunisia international was punished and dropped to the U23 squad because of it.

It is said that the German coach saw the midfielder's display as
"Reckless" and "Erratic", a completely different take on it compared to what most seemed to have.

Since this, Hannibal has not returned to the senior matchday squad - fellow starlets Alejandro Garnacho and Alvaro Fernandez made the bench against Brentford on Monday night.

We will see if he makes a return to the squad before the end of the season.

United Transfer Room

