Paducah, Ky. --The debut of the new book, Paducah Wall to Wall: Portraits of Our Past, will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4-6:30 p.m. at With Love, From Kentucky, located at 106 Broadway St. in downtown Paducah. The reception is open to the public, and Paducah Mayor George Bray will give remarks at 5:15 p.m.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO