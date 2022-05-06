ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Left Calling For Violence Over Roe v Wade Leak – Like The Capitol Riot!

By B.D. Hobbs
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTFzs_0fUpHru900

As the 16-month witch-hunt continues over January 6th, the Democrats have made it clear (Joe Biden just did on Wednesday) that all conservatives and Republicans are the most extreme political group in the history of our nation.

Their message to fellow Democrats who are upset the Supreme Court abortion leak? Let's burn this place down!

"The hypocrisy is laughable at this point" said political analyst Michele Maples, "If we don't get our way, we're going to throw a temper tantrum like a 2-year old, however if something is going our way and you happen to disagree with that? You are called every name in the book."

That's pretty much how it works. Do as we say, not as we do.

"The left's hypocrisy has just become so obvious, they're not even trying to hide it anymore" Maples told KTRH, "We've got some of our leaders out there who are going as far as almost inciting violence, and it's pretty disgusting in my opinion."

You can add it to the list. The real concern now is, hopefully we won't have another George Floyd summer, filled with rioting and looting.

"Before that happened? I would have said no, that would never happen in my country. I just can't perceive people burning their own cities down, and burning their own businesses down" Maples pointed out, "However, after the violence we saw after the George Floyd fiasco? Never say never."

This is America when Democrats are in charge.

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roe V Wade#Democrats#Conservatives#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
CBS News

Senator Amy Klobuchar on leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion: "Complete chaos if this goes through"

The bombshell draft opinion published by Politico on Monday that indicates a majority of Supreme Court justices appear ready to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark decision establishing the right to an abortion — set off late-night reactions from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. One of those lawmakers is Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday that there would be "complete chaos" if the court's final decision matched the draft opinion, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy