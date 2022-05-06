The Left Calling For Violence Over Roe v Wade Leak – Like The Capitol Riot!

As the 16-month witch-hunt continues over January 6th, the Democrats have made it clear (Joe Biden just did on Wednesday) that all conservatives and Republicans are the most extreme political group in the history of our nation.

Their message to fellow Democrats who are upset the Supreme Court abortion leak? Let's burn this place down!

"The hypocrisy is laughable at this point" said political analyst Michele Maples, "If we don't get our way, we're going to throw a temper tantrum like a 2-year old, however if something is going our way and you happen to disagree with that? You are called every name in the book."

That's pretty much how it works. Do as we say, not as we do.

"The left's hypocrisy has just become so obvious, they're not even trying to hide it anymore" Maples told KTRH, "We've got some of our leaders out there who are going as far as almost inciting violence, and it's pretty disgusting in my opinion."

You can add it to the list. The real concern now is, hopefully we won't have another George Floyd summer, filled with rioting and looting.

"Before that happened? I would have said no, that would never happen in my country. I just can't perceive people burning their own cities down, and burning their own businesses down" Maples pointed out, "However, after the violence we saw after the George Floyd fiasco? Never say never."

This is America when Democrats are in charge.