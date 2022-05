This month’s drive-through mobile food pantry in Grand Island is set for Saturday, May 14, at College Park, 3180 Highway 34. Food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. When arriving, enter on Tech Drive. The best time to arrive is between 9 and 11 a.m.; please do not arrive before 7:30 a.m.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO