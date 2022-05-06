ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Spotlighting March for Babies

By Laurie Hardie
warm1069.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoining me is Hayley Satema Donor Development Manager and Amy Thorne the Parent Ambassador for March for Babies. March of Dimes leads...

warm1069.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Women share intimate stories of their abortions

From 2015 to 2019, the U.S. averaged about 890,000 abortions a year meaning roughly 12 out of every 1,000 women in the country had the procedure. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by the president of Planned Parenthood affiliates of California to discuss how each abortion represents a unique set of people and circumstances. May 6, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
Gillian Sisley

Woman Hides Pregnancy and Newborn from Entire Family

In general, pregnancy is an exciting time for many. There's the anticipation of a new family member joining the group, and the excitement of just having a new little bundle of joy. And with 3.6 million babies born in the US every year, this is a joy that many get to experience.
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March For Babies#Spotlighting
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Teen Vogue

My Mom Was an Abortion Provider in Oklahoma and Now I'm Scared For Her Freedom

In this op-ed, Sylvie Richards describes the new fear she feels for her mom, an abortion provider, as more and more states pass abortion restrictions. On a cloudy morning in the Bay Area last Wednesday, I tuned into NPR as I drove to school. I was cruising down the highway when the reporter began to describe a new law in Oklahoma. Instantly, my heart clenched. On Tuesday, April 5, Oklahoma’s legislature passed a law like the Texas abortion ban that targets providers, but takes it farther by criminalizing the performance of any abortion in the state, aside from those that save the life of the pregnant person. On April 12, Governor Kevin Stitt signed it into law. When it goes into effect, anyone “convicted of performing or attempting to perform an abortion” in Oklahoma could face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of $100,000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
US News and World Report

Group to Retrieve Lost Crab Pots, Save Marine Wildlife

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — While most crab pots dropped into the Salish Sea are recovered, many are not, and the Northwest Straits Foundation is going after them. Pots remaining on the seafloor can cause havoc for years, trapping and killing marine wildlife, the Skagit Valley Herald reported. The organization...
ANACORTES, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy