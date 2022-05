It seemed to be the perfect way to end what had been a relatively miserable track and field meet — at least from a weather standpoint. Athletes, coaches and spectators spent most of the day May 6 battling the cold, rainy, windy conditions at the 46th annual Bell Invitational at Rocky River High School. The weather was so bad that all field events except the shot put were canceled.

WESTLAKE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO