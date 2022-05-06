ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Sutherland Named Husker Head Coach

 2 days ago

One of the most accomplished coaches in women’s college golf takes the reins of the Nebraska program, as Jeanne Sutherland was named the head coach of the Huskers on May 5, 2022. Sutherland, who spent the 2021-22 season as the associate head coach for the Huskers, takes over the top job...

Daily Nebraskan

Athletic department surveys fans about alcohol, gambling

​​Nearly 22,000 Husker football fans took part in an extensive survey about the future of Memorial Stadium ahead of the 2022 season. On Jan. 13, 2022, the athletic department distributed the survey to over 200,000 Husker fans. Spearheaded by Trev Alberts, Nebraska’s athletic director, the survey compiled data about the quality of the game day experience. Alberts wanted to hear from Nebraska fans and shape the future based on their input.
News Channel Nebraska

Jacobsen joining Huskers as preferred walk-on

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A state tournament hero will be taking his talents to Lincoln in the fall. Cale Jacobsen, who led Ashland-Greenwood to its first boys' basketball state title this past March, announced via Twitter on Saturday that he has committed to Nebraska and head coach Fred Hoiberg as a preferred walk-on.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

May 6 district baseball recap

OMAHA - The first round of district baseball began Friday morning and ended late Friday night in what was a beautiful day for baseball. River Country teams competed all across the state for hopes of extending their seasons for at least another day. Below are scores from Friday and where things stand heading into Saturday's round of games.
OMAHA, NE

