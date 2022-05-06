Wolfe suspends House 3A campaign, leaves Skraba as lone GOP candidate

In a letter to his supporters, Bob Wolfe, GOP endorsed candidate for House District 3A, suspended his campaign and endorsed Roger Skraba of Ely for the House seat.

“This was all about party and not about persons because we need to ensure that Republicans take control of the Arrowhead,” said Wolfe, who lives in Loman near International Falls, in a press release issued Thursday.

Koochiching County GOP Chair Terry Stone said, “This makes Ely Mayor Roger Skraba the ostensible Republican front-runner to challenge incumbent State Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL) in November. Roger is a strong candidate who is well positioned to win the race.”

Skraba had vowed to continue the race on to an August primary and Wolfe said that gave him second thoughts about continuing in the race.

Explained Wolfe, “Another key factor was geography, with Wolfe indicating that the Elyite may be better positioned to gain votes in St. Louis, Lake and Cook counties, all areas carried by Ecklund in his narrow 2020 win over Republican challenger Thomas Manninen. “I started to look at everything basically from where he is located and where I am located. “Even though I am retired and have all the time in the world to put forward to campaigning, I believe with his location he can reach out and touch the three counties we lost in 2020. I told Roger ‘you’re located in the best spot.’ That’s what it really came down to. I went back and and forth and it was a tough decision to suspend my campaign. What drove my thought process was after I did get the endorsement, Roger wanted to go to a primary and I don’t believe at all in primaries when you’re dividing votes and when somebody doesn’t get the nod and their people don’t vote. We cannot have that happen.”

Skraba learned of Wolfe’s decision late Wednesday and the two spoke the following morning. “I’m very humbled by Bob’s generosity and I understand what he’s doing. I’m ready to move on to be the endorsed candidate to run against Rob Ecklund.”

Skraba, who is making his fourth run for state office and second as a Republican, returned to politics last year and won a special election for mayor of Ely. He is in his fourth term as mayor and believes that experience will serve him well both on the campaign trail and in the legislature. “I come with experience,” he said. “Being a mayor, I understand how important a state representative is to our communities.”

Republicans of the five-county district are now planning a second endorsing convention, which will likely be held later in May.