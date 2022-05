According to Bloomberg economists Andrew Husby and Anna Wong, American workers should budget an additional $5,200 over the next year to keep up with rising prices across the country. Unfortunately, as inflation grips the United States economy, it will be those in low-income households who are most affected. The casual tone in which Husby and Wong made the suggestion has alarmed working-class Americans already struggling to make ends meet. Twitter users responded to the impossible suggestion with sarcastic reactions and hilarious memes, Bored Panda reports.

