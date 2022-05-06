ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FinCEN Looks to Turn Tech Sprint Proposals Into Regulatory Actions

For a few weeks in April, experts in digital identity from banks, vendors, FinTech, law firms and regulators worked in the Digital Identity Tech Spring to develop ideas about how to tackle the increasing problem of identity theft in remote customer onboarding. The event, hosted by the Financial Crimes...

