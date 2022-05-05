ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Medicare Enrollment Basics [Infographic]

By Brandpoint (BPT)
MyTexasDaily
MyTexasDaily
 2 days ago

(BPT) - Timing matters when you are considering your Medicare options. When you turn...

www.mytexasdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Enrollment#Infographic#Bpt#Windows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
FingerLakes1.com

SSDI: What’s the average monthly benefit amount for SSDI?

The Social Security Administration runs various programs, but 12% of the 70 million Americans in them are getting disability, or SSDI. This means over 9 million people receive SSDI. SSDI varies for each beneficiary and is decided on similar to how retirement benefits are. Your earnings each year are taken...
ECONOMY
MyTexasDaily

5 tips for increasing your financial and emotional confidence

(BPT) - If you think coping with finances is overwhelming, you’re not alone. A recent study found that nearly 4 in 10 (37%) people avoid dealing with their finances, and more than 3 out of 4 feel stressed and concerned. In the new study, “Path to Prosperity: The Guardian Study of Finances and Emotional Confidence™” conducted by Guardian Life Insurance of America, two notable findings stand out: 1) Financial confidence is connected to emotional confidence, and 2) having higher income does not guarantee financial confidence. Instead, adopting certain behaviors and habits around finances helps people become more financially and emotionally confident. Better yet, you can learn these habits to help improve your own financial confidence, no matter your income level.
ECONOMY
MyTexasDaily

The State of Depression in the US [Infographic]

(BPT) - The mental health crisis is a public health emergency that cannot be ignored. After COVID-19, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) — a mood disorder where depressive symptoms can last consistently for at least a two-week period and affect all aspects of someone’s life — may be one of the most pressing public health crises in the world today. However, the standard of care for MDD treatment has been largely unchanged for decades, leaving an urgent need for treatment innovation.
MENTAL HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

How is SSI different than Social Security disability?

The Social Security Administration has various programs to support Americans financially. Two of the programs are targeted at helping people with disabilities. Social Security: How to tell which benefits you can receive. What is SSI?. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has been successful at keeping the retired and disabled people...
AMERICAS
MyTexasDaily

5 ways science and nature can benefit wellness

(BPT) - Authored and Sponsored by Natean. In recent years, wellness has become more top of mind for many of us. Our wellbeing is directly affected by the choices we make such as how we work, travel, decompress and care for our bodies. Because of this it is important to ensure our daily routines prioritize our wellbeing and we take a holistic approach to wellness. Consider the following to develop a more conscious and healthy routine:
SCIENCE
MyTexasDaily

Five Steps for Spring Cleaning Your Finances

(BPT) - Spring is about decluttering and tidying up our homes; but it can also be a great chance to dust off our finances. With April recognized as Financial Literacy Month, it’s an ideal moment to organize your accounts and paperwork, revisit budgets and goals, and spruce up your saving and spending habits.
SPRING, TX
moneytalksnews.com

New Social Security Fact Sheet Helps Low-Income Retirees

The Social Security Administration has created a new fact sheet that can help low-income retirees learn about benefits they may be eligible to receive. It’s the latest in a series of free educational resources that the federal government started attaching to Social Security statements in 2021. The new fact...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketWatch

6 things to know before you jump into retirement

I’m six months into my retirement from the corporate world. How are things going? Any regrets? Any big surprises?. No regrets, for sure. I knew that leaving the workplace at age 61 would be a trade off of freedom gained versus money forgone. But I had a second-act dream to pursue—becoming an author—and, for me, that trade off was worth going for. So far, it has been. I have my first book out and another in the works. While I’m not making much money, having the freedom to pursue my passions without having to ask permission from anyone is, to quote a notable credit card commercial, priceless.
ECONOMY
MyTexasDaily

MyTexasDaily

TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texas news. For Texans.

 https://www.mytexasdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy