Hot Homes: 7 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $475K

By Alexis Clinton
 2 days ago
This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group , creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week:

  • 2439 Double Oaks Road : $574,900
  • Neighborhood: Brightwalk
  • Realtor: Jessica Smith at The Redbud Group
  • Features: Stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, two-car garage.
  • Specs: 3 bed,  2.5 bath,  2,182 square feet

These hot homes could make your dream house a reality.

  • The roundup this week checks off the several characteristics needed in a house from location to style. Let’s take a look at some houses!

435 Steel Gardens Blvd —$475,000

Why we love it: This modern townhouse gives off luxury vibes with the sleek black design.

  • Neighborhood: Noda
  • Realtor: Kyle Zapcic • Redfin Corporation
  • Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths, and 1,648 square feet
  • Notable features: black kitchen cabinets, black marble kitchen island, built-in media center, two-car garage, and balcony.

Photo: Courtesy of Kyle Zapcic

1031 Kohler Ave —$499,000

Why we love it: The colorful exterior of this bungalow is one of the many cheerful highlights of this house.

  • Neighborhood: Druid Hills
  • Realtor: Michael Doney • 5 Points Realty
  • Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, and 1,041 square feet
  • Notable features: large walk-in closets, covered porch, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, and a modern bathroom design.

Photos: Courtesy of Michael Doney

1525 The Plaza—$585,000

Why we love it: This house puts the Plaza in Midwood from the large built-in swing front porch to the abundance of natural lighting from all the windows.

  • Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
  • Realtor: Leigh Cottingham Corso at Cottingham Chalk
  • Specs: 3 beds, 1 bath, and 1,965 square feet
  • Notable features: open living room space, fireplace, hardwood floors, built-in shelves, built-in bench seating, claw bathtub, and pergola.

Photos: Courtesy of Leigh Corso

      505 E 6th St #801 —$649,999

      Why we love it: The extended view of the city through the large windows in every room should be enough to make anyone feel like they are on top of the world.

      • Neighborhood: First Ward
      • Realtor: Scott Russo • The McDevitt Agency
      • Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, and 1,965 square feet
      • Notable features: marbled metallic floors, covered terrace, open kitchen, and spacious living area.

      Photos: Courtesy of Scott Russo

      1801 Dearmon Drive —$949,000

      Why we love it: The spacious design ultimately paints this house as a charming family home with multiple cozy rooms.

      • Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
      • Realtor: Ken Riel at COMPASS Southpark
      • Specs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths, and 2,779 square feet
      • Notable features: covered porch, hardwood floors, large kitchen, double oven, dual bathroom vanities, spacious bedrooms, fenced-in backyard, and large patio.

      Photos: Courtesy of Ken Riel

      3301 Commonwealth Ave —$ 1,100,000

      Why we love it: Less is more and the design of this house provides a perfect example of that through an elevated contemporary style.

      • Neighborhood: Commonwealth Park
      • Realtor: Sara Yorke • Corcoran HM Properties
      • Specs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths, and 3,411 square feet
      • Notable features: hardwood floors, double oven, minimalistic kitchen design, fireplace, shaded patio, stand-alone bathtub, and large bedroom space.

      Photos: Courtesy of Sara Yorke

      5011 Crooked Oak Ln—$1,185,000

      Why we love it: There’s no need to imagine a modern and farmhouse design duo because this house made that vision a reality. Also, the entertaining spaces are endless with a decked-out backyard that includes a hot tub.

      Photos: Courtesy of Caroline Montgomery

      The post Hot Homes: 7 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $475K appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

