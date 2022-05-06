Hot Homes: 7 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $475K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group , creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week:

These hot homes could make your dream house a reality.

The roundup this week checks off the several characteristics needed in a house from location to style. Let’s take a look at some houses!

Why we love it: This modern townhouse gives off luxury vibes with the sleek black design.

Neighborhood: Noda

Noda Realtor: Kyle Zapcic • Redfin Corporation

Kyle Zapcic • Redfin Corporation Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths, and 1,648 square feet

2 beds, 2.5 baths, and 1,648 square feet Notable features: black kitchen cabinets, black marble kitchen island, built-in media center, two-car garage, and balcony.

Why we love it: The colorful exterior of this bungalow is one of the many cheerful highlights of this house.

Neighborhood: Druid Hills

Druid Hills Realtor: Michael Doney • 5 Points Realty

Michael Doney • 5 Points Realty Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, and 1,041 square feet

2 beds, 2 baths, and 1,041 square feet Notable features: large walk-in closets, covered porch, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, and a modern bathroom design.

Why we love it: This house puts the Plaza in Midwood from the large built-in swing front porch to the abundance of natural lighting from all the windows.

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Plaza Midwood Realtor: Leigh Cottingham Corso at Cottingham Chalk

Leigh Cottingham Corso at Cottingham Chalk Specs: 3 beds, 1 bath, and 1,965 square feet

3 beds, 1 bath, and 1,965 square feet Notable features: open living room space, fireplace, hardwood floors, built-in shelves, built-in bench seating, claw bathtub, and pergola.

Why we love it: The extended view of the city through the large windows in every room should be enough to make anyone feel like they are on top of the world.

Neighborhood: First Ward

First Ward Realtor: Scott Russo • The McDevitt Agency

Scott Russo • The McDevitt Agency Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, and 1,965 square feet

2 beds, 2 baths, and 1,965 square feet Notable features: marbled metallic floors, covered terrace, open kitchen, and spacious living area.

Why we love it: The spacious design ultimately paints this house as a charming family home with multiple cozy rooms.

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Plaza Midwood Realtor: Ken Riel at COMPASS Southpark

Ken Riel at COMPASS Southpark Specs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths, and 2,779 square feet

4 beds, 3.5 baths, and 2,779 square feet Notable features: covered porch, hardwood floors, large kitchen, double oven, dual bathroom vanities, spacious bedrooms, fenced-in backyard, and large patio.

Why we love it: Less is more and the design of this house provides a perfect example of that through an elevated contemporary style.

Neighborhood: Commonwealth Park

Commonwealth Park Realtor: Sara Yorke • Corcoran HM Properties

Sara Yorke • Corcoran HM Properties Specs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths, and 3,411 square feet

4 beds, 3.5 baths, and 3,411 square feet Notable features: hardwood floors, double oven, minimalistic kitchen design, fireplace, shaded patio, stand-alone bathtub, and large bedroom space.

Why we love it: There’s no need to imagine a modern and farmhouse design duo because this house made that vision a reality. Also, the entertaining spaces are endless with a decked-out backyard that includes a hot tub.

Neighborhood: Woodbridge

Woodbridge Realtor: Claire O’Neal • EXP REALTY LLC and Caroline Montgomery • EXP Realty LLC

Claire O’Neal • EXP REALTY LLC and Caroline Montgomery • EXP Realty LLC Specs: 6 beds, 4 baths, and 4,150 square feet

6 beds, 4 baths, and 4,150 square feet Notable features: full rocking chair front porch, hardwood floors, spacious laundry room, glass shower, large bedrooms, in-ground pool, and hot tub.

