Charlotte, NC

900-square-foot west Charlotte home without kitchen listed at $250K

By Alexis Clinton
 2 days ago
This 968 square-foot bungalow is listed for $250,000 in w est Charlotte .

The two-bed, one-bath is located at 3020 Rush Ave. — a street name appropriate for the number of offers it’s probably going to get.

  • The high demand and low inventory across the city means a $250K home is virtually unheard of right now.
  • Yes, but: There’s a catch. The adorable home doesn’t have a kitchen.

Vibe: The lack of a kitchen won’t be a dealbreaker for some, however. If you enjoy a DIY project, you could build a kitchen from scratch starting at $5,000.

  • Plus, the lush landscaping leading up to the house sets an alluring mood. Wooden ceilings and beams in the living and dining room add character to the home.

    Zoom out : According to realtor.com , the median listing price for a house in Enderly Park is $521,600.

    • The estimated mortgage payment of $1,278 for this house is cheaper than the average 943-square-foot Uptown rent of $1,559.
    The big picture: West Charlotte is changing quickly , bringing up concerns over gentrification.
    • Enderly Park is one of the quickest gentrifying neighborhoods in the city, per the Charlotte Observer , with many of the neighborhood’s original Black residents being displaced due to the rising cost of housing.
    • For perspective, a 0.34-acre lot (which doesn’t include a kitchen either) in Enderly Park will cost you $795K .
    The bottom line: For better or for worse, with a little sprucing, this $250K bungalow has the potential to reach a home value that’ll match those in the quickly-changing neighborhood.

    Contact: Cindy Ferguson and Jeff Prescott if you’re interested.

    Take a look inside.

    Photos: Courtesy of Cindy Ferguson

    Sara Ball
    2d ago

    This is disgusting how a tiny house without a kitchen can entertain such a price.

    Valerie Regas
    2d ago

    Wonder who talked them into that ridiculous price. Got a pretty good idea who told you that. Main stream media need to quit fanning the high prices flame. Enough already and shame on you and the realtors. (not all)

    Paula Stone
    2d ago

    I’ve never heard of a house for any price without a kitchen. Do you have to eat out every day? This is outrageous.

