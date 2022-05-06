900-square-foot west Charlotte home without kitchen listed at $250K

This 968 square-foot bungalow is listed for $250,000 in w est Charlotte .

The two-bed, one-bath is located at 3020 Rush Ave. — a street name appropriate for the number of offers it’s probably going to get.

The high demand and low inventory across the city means a $250K home is virtually unheard of right now.

Yes, but: There’s a catch. The adorable home doesn’t have a kitchen.

Vibe: The lack of a kitchen won’t be a dealbreaker for some, however. If you enjoy a DIY project, you could build a kitchen from scratch starting at $5,000.

Plus, the lush landscaping leading up to the house sets an alluring mood. Wooden ceilings and beams in the living and dining room add character to the home.

Zoom out : According to realtor.com , the median listing price for a house in Enderly Park is $521,600.

The estimated mortgage payment of $1,278 for this house is cheaper than the average 943-square-foot Uptown rent of $1,559.

Enderly Park is one of the quickest gentrifying neighborhoods in the city, per the Charlotte Observer , with many of the neighborhood’s original Black residents being displaced due to the rising cost of housing.

For perspective, a 0.34-acre lot (which doesn’t include a kitchen either) in Enderly Park will cost you $795K .

West Charlotte is changing quickly , bringing up concerns over gentrification.For better or for worse, with a little sprucing, this $250K bungalow has the potential to reach a home value that’ll match those in the quickly-changing neighborhood.

Contact: Cindy Ferguson and Jeff Prescott if you’re interested.

Take a look inside.

