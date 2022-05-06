ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 boat rentals near Charlotte starting at $255

By Laura Barrero
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 2 days ago
It’s boat season, and companies recommend you book in advance if you want to spend time on the water this summer.

Why it matters: Charlotte may be land-locked, but hydrophiles will find a way to be near water— whether it’s a pool, lake, ocean or puddle.

Know before you go: You can’t just pull up to the lake, rent a boat and drive off into the sunset.

  • Before you drive, you need to take a free boat safety class online.
  • If you don’t have your boat safety certificate, or you don’t have a designated driver, many of these companies offer captains for an additional fee, just make sure they’re properly licensed by the US Coast Guard before you hire.

Here are seven boat-rental companies to check out this summer:

Lake Norman

1. Black Boat Club sells out every weekend and reservations are typically needed a month in advance.

  • “Last year was our first year, and we were pretty booked all season,” co-owner Tarrence Dent tells me.

Context: Couple Corinna DeWitt and Tarrence Dent started Black Boat Club in February 2021.

  • They have three boats— two pontoons and a sportsboat.
  • DeWitt and Dent are looking to expand their fleet to keep up with the demand.
  • They tell me they’re hoping to work with other boat owners who want to rent out their boats to make a little money on the side.
Details: BBC is anchored primarily on Lake Norman, but will also travel to Lake Wylie.
  • They offer three time slots on the weekends: 10am to 2pm ($350), 3pm to 7pm ($350) or from 11am-7pm ($550). Weekday rentals cost $310, and are available during the same time slots, but only for four hours.
  • Hiring a captain is an additional $150 for four hours.
  • Two-hour sunset cruises on Tuesdays and Thursdays for $250. This comes with the captain and you can add on cheese/wine for $60.

Address: Based in Lake Norman, but they’ll bring the boat to you.

Best way to book: Online

    Photo courtesy of Corinna DeWitt

    2. Morningstar Marina has a 10-seater tritoon available to rent.

    • Of note: A tritoon has three tubes on the boat’s hull and a pontoon has two tubes.

    Price: $350-$550 not including taxes and fees.

    • Tubes are available to rent for an additional $50.

    Address: 21660 Crown Lake Drive Cornelius, NC

    Best way to book: Online

    3. Westport Marina has speed boats seating six people and tritoons seating 10 people available for rent.

    Price: $325- $3,100 depending on how many hours/days you want to rent the pontoon, with a max rental time of seven days.

    • A speed boat rental costs $255-$2,700.
    • You can add tubes, kneeboards, water skis, and a pontoon slide to your rental for an additional fee.

    Address: 7879 Water Oaks Drive, Denver, NC 28037

    Best way to book: Online

    4. Lake Effects offers tritoons, ski boats, surf boats, and jet skis for rent.

    Price: Tritoons start at $469, ski boats start at $649 and jet ski rentals start at $199.

    Address: 8693 NC Hwy 150, Terrell, NC 28682

    Best way to book: Online

    Lake Wylie

    Courtesy of Ebenezer Park.

    1. Lake Wylie Boat Rentals offers pontoons which fit up to eight people, and gas is included.

    Price: $400-$550 for a full day (9 hours).

    • $325-$375 for a half-day (4 hours).

    Address: 1500 River Drive, Belmont, NC 28012

    Best way to book: Online

    2. Tega Cay Marina has 12-passenger pontoons available for rent, and the first full tank of gas is included in the rental.

    Price: They offer full-day (eight-hour), half-day (four-hour) and two-hour rentals.

    • Monday – Thursday half-day, $325.00.
    • Monday – Thursday full-day, $375.00.
    • Friday – Sunday – full-day, $450.00.
    • Holiday weekends full-day, $575.00.
    • Holiday weekdays full-day $575.00 or half-day, $350.00.
    • Evening rentals from May 1 – September 30: Thursday through Sunday two hours, $250.00.

    Address: 28000 Marina Drive Tega Cay, SC 29708

    Best way to book: By phone 803-547-2218 or email danielle@dentonmarinagroup.com.

