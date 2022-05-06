6 boat rentals near Charlotte starting at $255
It’s boat season, and companies recommend you book in advance if you want to spend time on the water this summer.
Why it matters: Charlotte may be land-locked, but hydrophiles will find a way to be near water— whether it’s a pool, lake, ocean or puddle.
Know before you go: You can’t just pull up to the lake, rent a boat and drive off into the sunset.
- Before you drive, you need to take a free boat safety class online.
- If you don’t have your boat safety certificate, or you don’t have a designated driver, many of these companies offer captains for an additional fee, just make sure they’re properly licensed by the US Coast Guard before you hire.
Here are seven boat-rental companies to check out this summer:
Lake Norman
1. Black Boat Club sells out every weekend and reservations are typically needed a month in advance.
- “Last year was our first year, and we were pretty booked all season,” co-owner Tarrence Dent tells me.
Context: Couple Corinna DeWitt and Tarrence Dent started Black Boat Club in February 2021.
- They have three boats— two pontoons and a sportsboat.
- DeWitt and Dent are looking to expand their fleet to keep up with the demand.
- They tell me they’re hoping to work with other boat owners who want to rent out their boats to make a little money on the side.
- They offer three time slots on the weekends: 10am to 2pm ($350), 3pm to 7pm ($350) or from 11am-7pm ($550). Weekday rentals cost $310, and are available during the same time slots, but only for four hours.
- Hiring a captain is an additional $150 for four hours.
- Two-hour sunset cruises on Tuesdays and Thursdays for $250. This comes with the captain and you can add on cheese/wine for $60.
Address: Based in Lake Norman, but they’ll bring the boat to you.
Best way to book: Online
2. Morningstar Marina has a 10-seater tritoon available to rent.
- Of note: A tritoon has three tubes on the boat’s hull and a pontoon has two tubes.
Price: $350-$550 not including taxes and fees.
- Tubes are available to rent for an additional $50.
Address: 21660 Crown Lake Drive Cornelius, NC
Best way to book: Online
3. Westport Marina has speed boats seating six people and tritoons seating 10 people available for rent.
Price: $325- $3,100 depending on how many hours/days you want to rent the pontoon, with a max rental time of seven days.
- A speed boat rental costs $255-$2,700.
- You can add tubes, kneeboards, water skis, and a pontoon slide to your rental for an additional fee.
Address: 7879 Water Oaks Drive, Denver, NC 28037
Best way to book: Online
4. Lake Effects offers tritoons, ski boats, surf boats, and jet skis for rent.
Price: Tritoons start at $469, ski boats start at $649 and jet ski rentals start at $199.
Address: 8693 NC Hwy 150, Terrell, NC 28682
Best way to book: Online
Lake Wylie
1. Lake Wylie Boat Rentals offers pontoons which fit up to eight people, and gas is included.
Price: $400-$550 for a full day (9 hours).
- $325-$375 for a half-day (4 hours).
Address: 1500 River Drive, Belmont, NC 28012
Best way to book: Online
2. Tega Cay Marina has 12-passenger pontoons available for rent, and the first full tank of gas is included in the rental.
Price: They offer full-day (eight-hour), half-day (four-hour) and two-hour rentals.
- Monday – Thursday half-day, $325.00.
- Monday – Thursday full-day, $375.00.
- Friday – Sunday – full-day, $450.00.
- Holiday weekends full-day, $575.00.
- Holiday weekdays full-day $575.00 or half-day, $350.00.
- Evening rentals from May 1 – September 30: Thursday through Sunday two hours, $250.00.
Address: 28000 Marina Drive Tega Cay, SC 29708
Best way to book: By phone 803-547-2218 or email danielle@dentonmarinagroup.com.
