6 boat rentals near Charlotte starting at $255

It’s boat season, and companies recommend you book in advance if you want to spend time on the water this summer.

Why it matters: Charlotte may be land-locked, but hydrophiles will find a way to be near water— whether it’s a pool, lake, ocean or puddle.

Know before you go: You can’t just pull up to the lake, rent a boat and drive off into the sunset.

Before you drive, you need to take a free boat safety class online.

If you don’t have your boat safety certificate, or you don’t have a designated driver, many of these companies offer captains for an additional fee, just make sure they’re properly licensed by the US Coast Guard before you hire.

Here are seven boat-rental companies to check out this summer:

Lake Norman

1. Black Boat Club sells out every weekend and reservations are typically needed a month in advance.

“Last year was our first year, and we were pretty booked all season,” co-owner Tarrence Dent tells me.

Context: Couple Corinna DeWitt and Tarrence Dent started Black Boat Club in February 2021.

They have three boats— two pontoons and a sportsboat.

DeWitt and Dent are looking to expand their fleet to keep up with the demand.

They tell me they’re hoping to work with other boat owners who want to rent out their boats to make a little money on the side.

They offer three time slots on the weekends: 10am to 2pm ($350), 3pm to 7pm ($350) or from 11am-7pm ($550). Weekday rentals cost $310, and are available during the same time slots, but only for four hours.

Hiring a captain is an additional $150 for four hours.

Two-hour sunset cruises on Tuesdays and Thursdays for $250. This comes with the captain and you can add on cheese/wine for $60.

BBC is anchored primarily on Lake Norman, but will also travel to Lake Wylie.

Address: Based in Lake Norman, but they’ll bring the boat to you.

Best way to book: Online

2. Morningstar Marina has a 10-seater tritoon available to rent.

Of note: A tritoon has three tubes on the boat’s hull and a pontoon has two tubes.

Price: $350-$550 not including taxes and fees.

Tubes are available to rent for an additional $50.

Address: 21660 Crown Lake Drive Cornelius, NC

Best way to book: Online

3. Westport Marina has speed boats seating six people and tritoons seating 10 people available for rent.



Price: $325- $3,100 depending on how many hours/days you want to rent the pontoon, with a max rental time of seven days.

A speed boat rental costs $255-$2,700.

You can add tubes, kneeboards, water skis, and a pontoon slide to your rental for an additional fee.

Address: 7879 Water Oaks Drive, Denver, NC 28037

Best way to book: Online

4. Lake Effects offers tritoons, ski boats, surf boats, and jet skis for rent.

Price: Tritoons start at $469, ski boats start at $649 and jet ski rentals start at $199.

Address: 8693 NC Hwy 150, Terrell, NC 28682

Best way to book: Online

Lake Wylie

1. Lake Wylie Boat Rentals offers pontoons which fit up to eight people, and gas is included.

Price: $400-$550 for a full day (9 hours).

$325-$375 for a half-day (4 hours).



Address: 1500 River Drive, Belmont, NC 28012

Best way to book: Online

2. Tega Cay Marina has 12-passenger pontoons available for rent, and the first full tank of gas is included in the rental.

Price: They offer full-day (eight-hour), half-day (four-hour) and two-hour rentals.



Monday – Thursday half-day, $325.00.

Monday – Thursday full-day, $375.00.

Friday – Sunday – full-day, $450.00.

Holiday weekends full-day, $575.00.

Holiday weekdays full-day $575.00 or half-day, $350.00.

Evening rentals from May 1 – September 30: Thursday through Sunday two hours, $250.00.

Address: 28000 Marina Drive Tega Cay, SC 29708

Best way to book: By phone 803-547-2218 or email danielle@dentonmarinagroup.com.

