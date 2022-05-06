ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Three Reasons Why the 76ers Need to Get Rid of James Harden ASAP

By Wil Leitner
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jyai5_0fUooppH00

Colin Cowherd: “James Harden is now a three. I like James Harden and I think Philadelphia won the trade – they had to get Ben Simmons out of town and who gives a rip about late-first round draft picks – but here is the issue with Harden... He’s eligible for a 4-year extension for $230 million, potentially $270 million. Does it sound like a great idea to pay a fortune to an enigmatic and declining player? Daryl Morey loves Harden so my guess is that they will pay him, but I don’t think it’s the answer. I would move off Harden. Here are the three reasons I would move off him… Number One: What did you really lose in the trade? Ben Simmons?? A backup center? Irrelevant draft picks, and a rotational player? You didn’t really give up anything and by getting Simmons out of the room you won the trade. At least Harden players. Number Two is: look at the construct of your team without Harden, it’s fantastic. You have a superstar -- how many of those are in the league, six? You have an emerging star in Maxey, that kid is a rocket. You have an athletic three in Tobias Harris who can get you 20 points in any night. And you have an elite defender in Thybulle. You’ve got size, defense, a superstar, and complementary pieces WITHOUT James Harden. Number Three is: you’ve been watching these NBA Playoffs like I am; what do Miami, Milwaukee, Golden State, and Phoenix have? GREAT chemistry. Tell me a James Harden team that ever had great chemistry. He’s his own guy. It’s hard to build great chemistry when James Harden is your second guy. We’re witnessing what is winning in these playoffs –  CHEMISTRY. If you sign James Harden you’re going to be trapped. You’re going to have no bench and average flexibility. Athletes that don’t take meticulous care of their bodies, i.e. Harden, you wanna lock yourself into 4-5 more years of that? Injured players and closing nightclub players, I’m not locking myself in for five more years. He can’t beat guys off the dribble and he can’t get around guys. Thirty-two years old as a pro athlete, like Cam and Westbrook, if there is any neglect with your body you go off a cliff.” (Full Video Above)

Listen to Colin Cowherd explain why the Sixers must part ways with James Harden this offseason, as the 32-year-old is coming off his worst statistical season in a decade for a Philadelphia team who expected Harden to be a superstar alongside Joel Embiid for Philly to end their championship drought.

Check out the video above as Colin lists three reasons why Philadelphia is in a formidable position to dump the former MVP as soon as possible.

Colin Cowherd Says Which Teams Had the Best and Worst NFL Draft Grades

Colin Cowherd Defends Ryan Tannehill After Controversial Malik Willis Quote

Colin Cowherds Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams Post the Draft and Free Agency

Colin Cowherd Says This Unassuming NFL Team is Now a Super Bowl Favorite

Why Ben Simmons is the Personification of a Spoiled Brat

Colin Cowherd: Kevin Durant Has to Demand For Nets Ownership to Dump Kyrie

Rob Parker Blasts Jerry West For His Anger Towards HBO Show 'Winning Time'

Clay Travis: Colin Kaepernick's 'Nonsensical' Martyr Shtick is Now Over

Comments / 17

Truth Sets U Free
2d ago

Sixers should have never traded Curry!! Harden was supposed to help Embiid, and it’s a shame that Embiid has to carry the team!!

Reply(6)
12
The Brockster
2d ago

The best of Harden is gone. Combine that with a poor work ethic and you have an over priced primadona who can't hack it in today's NBA.

Reply(3)
8
Ty Bailey
2d ago

I never liked this trade. Wanted to trade Simmons to Sacramento for a couple first rounders and be done with it. But Morey wanted a big name splash. If they re-sign Harden to ANY kind of deal... let alone that Kings Ransom he's expecting, this team will fall apart, and Embiid might wind up elsewhere in the end.

Reply
4
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson fires back at Grizzlies over Morant-Poole play

Klay Thompson has officially entered the chat when it comes to the latest beef between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. During Golden State’s Game 3 win on Saturday, Warriors guard Jordan Poole drew the ire of the Grizzlies for an incident involving Ja Morant. In the second half, Morant was injured on a play where Poole appeared to grab Morant’s knee and pull it outward while going for the ball (video here).
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Reveals What Kevin Durant Texted Him

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wasn't happy with former teammate Kendrick Perkins during the first round of the NBA playoffs. Perkins went on First Take after the Celtics stole Game 1 against the Nets (before they swept them) and said that Durant got "punked" by them. Durant didn't appreciate that at all.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Colin Cowherd
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ja Morant Tonight

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant needs some help. Morant was spectacular vs. the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough. Memphis fell in a blowout. If it wasn't for Morant, what was a 20-point deficit for most of the night might have been closer...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Jalen Rose’s Facial Hair Going Viral On Sunday

Throughout his career on television, ESPN’s Jalen Rose has developed a reputation for always having his hairline freshly shaped up. It’s a well-earned rep, and for Rose, it also carries over to his facial hair. Interestingly, it is that facial hair that is going viral on Sunday, and not for a good reason.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Sixers
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Comments On Who The 76ers Should Pay

Things aren’t looking good for the Philadelphia 76ers right now. The team was taken down yet again by the Miami Heat on Wednesday night and is now down by two games in the second round of the playoffs. Miami is proving they’re a better team and things are made...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

1 Bold Trade Sending NBA Superstar Damian Lillard To Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are no strangers to blockbuster trades, especially in recent NBA seasons. This season, the 76ers were able to acquire James Harden in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. This accomplished many goals as the Sixers were able to get another star while moving Ben Simmons. Now, Philadelphia is looking to advance in the postseason and get out of the Eastern Conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
ClutchPoints

Sixers get slapped with $50,000 fine for Joel Embiid move

The Philadelphia 76ers have been slapped with a $50,000 fine after violating the rules pertaining to injury reporting in the case of Joel Embiid. Embiid suit up for the Sixers in Game 3 of their showdown with the Miami Heat on Friday, putting up 18 points and 11 rebounds to help Philly get their first win in the Eastern Conference semifinals series. However, he was initially listed as doubtful for the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy