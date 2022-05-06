ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump says Republicans should 'probably' be afraid of him if their views are not in line with his, saying his 'unparalleled' endorsements are vital for GOP wins

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8dn4_0fUooSig00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mk9zy_0fUooSig00
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 2, 2022, near Washington, Michigan.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

  • Trump said Republicans should "probably" fear him if their views aren't in line with his.
  • He referred to his endorsement record as "unparalleled."
  • However, some Trump candidates have still struggled in their races despite his backing.

Former President Donald Trump this week appeared to issue a warning that Republicans not aligned with him would lose their races if they did not correct course.

Trump made the comments during an interview with David Brody on the Christian Broadcasting Network's television program "The 700 Club." Brody asked Trump how he thought the upcoming elections would play out and "how much stock" he would put in recent wins for the candidates he's endorsed — particularly Ohio senate candidate JD Vance, who won his primary early this week .

Trump endorsed several candidates the GOP might view as risky, including Vance and Dr. Mehmet Oz, whose primary is later this month. Oz currently holds a slight 3-point lead against his fellow Republican candidates.

However, other Trump-backed candidates, including Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue, have struggled to keep up in their races . Perdue is 26 points behind his GOP rival, Brian Kemp, according to some pollsters . In the Idaho gubernatorial primary, Trump backed Janice McGeachin, who is trailing by around 40 points behind incumbent Gov. Brad Little in the polls.  And one of the candidates Trump endorsed, Sean Parnell, a GOP candidate for the Pennsylvania Senate, was forced to drop out of the race after allegations of domestic violence emerged.

Still, according to The Washington Post, 42 of the 43 candidates Trump's endorsed who have primaried already have won their races.

"My record is unparalleled, my endorsements, it's totally unparalleled. Nobody's ever had a record like this. I'm almost unblemished," Trump told Brody.

"Should Republicans be afraid of you, the ones that are not in line with you and your views?" Brody asked.

"Well, if they want to win politically, probably," Trump said. "Because if I endorsed them, they win, and if I don't endorse them, they don't win. I mean, that's almost 100% of the case."

But the spate of wins may not be as much due to Trump as it is to preexisting party affiliations in areas where his endorsements are running.

As The Post's Aaron Blake noted: "He has overwhelmingly endorsed candidates who were going to win anyway ." Most of the candidates he's endorsed who have already won their primaries were incumbents, Blake added.

Trump has made 160 endorsements since leaving office, per Ballotpedia , the bulk of which still have yet to play out. If his candidates win, it will cement his status as a Republican kingmaker.

"I understand where the base is. I love the base and the base loves me," Trump told Brody.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 120

QuantumZeno56
2d ago

Fear and honor me and obey my words for I am the way and only I can save thee. Hang banners glorifying me on your trucks and homes, shout my name from the mountain tops and honor me with the fruits of your labor. For I am a proud and jealous god. I love basking in the praise of my people. Thus saith the true God from atop the Caucasus mountains. And the Trump church says MAGA MAGA oh Lord Trump our trust is in you.

Reply(9)
62
Kerma 1
1d ago

I have voted for candidates in both parties in the past, but I can assure you that I will never vote for a Republican candidate again. The Republican party is no longer, it is the Trump party and I cannot support their agenda or ideology.

Reply(18)
35
Rosie McGee
1d ago

This is the time for them to break out of hiscstrong hold. If theyvall pull together now, they will be ablevto look like heroes. #Lastchance

Reply(3)
13
Related
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney admits Trump will likely be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 if he runs and calls him the 'leader of the party' - despite admitting he wouldn't vote for him

Sen. Mitt Romney is predicting Trump will be the GOP's nominee in 2024 if he runs. The Utah Republican – who twice voted to impeach former President Donald Trump – made the statement following the victory by Trump-backed candidate J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican primary for Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Sean Parnell
Salon

Why Donald Trump is now undermining his greatest — and only — presidential achievement

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he was seen as a "populist" right-wing politician railing about free trade and immigration to push an isolationist worldview, all of which was out of step with what we knew as the modern conservative movement up to that moment. Sure there had been a rump group of paleoconservatives, like Pat Buchanan, who had staged a couple of fringe presidential campaigns in prior decades. The independent candidacy of millionaire Ross Perot had raised some of the same issues and appealed to many of the same voter concerns. But it was Trump whose TV celebrity and flamboyant personality managed to take those ideas straight into the mainstream of the Republican Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Ohio Senate#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

485K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy