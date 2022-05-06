ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

COVID-19: How Cases in the Savannah, GA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0fUooMfY00 The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.9 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 20.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Savannah, GA metro area consists of Chatham County, Effingham County, and Bryan County. As of May 3, there were 22,338.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Savannah residents, 10.5% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,960.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Savannah metro area, Bryan County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 3, there were 24,658.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Bryan County, the most of any county in Savannah, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Effingham County, there were 21,798.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Savannah.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Savannah metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Savannah, GA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 per 100,000 residents
25980 Hinesville, GA 80,041 15,091 18,854.1 182 227.4
17980 Columbus, GA-AL 319,402 67,073 20,999.6 1,162 363.8
42340 Savannah, GA 386,036 86,234 22,338.3 1,167 302.3
31420 Macon-Bibb County, GA 229,504 51,455 22,420.1 1,188 517.6
10500 Albany, GA 148,436 33,473 22,550.5 784 528.2
12060 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 5,862,424 1,329,299 22,674.9 15,940 271.9
12020 Athens-Clarke County, GA 208,457 48,627 23,327.1 503 241.3
12260 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 599,616 146,725 24,469.8 2,024 337.5
47580 Warner Robins, GA 180,652 45,633 25,260.2 630 348.7
15260 Brunswick, GA 117,400 29,787 25,372.2 551 469.3
46660 Valdosta, GA 145,315 37,634 25,898.2 512 352.3
23580 Gainesville, GA 198,667 53,500 26,929.5 840 422.8
40660 Rome, GA 97,369 27,263 27,999.7 520 534.1
19140 Dalton, GA 143,961 45,503 31,607.9 624 433.5

