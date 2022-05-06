COVID-19: Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.9 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 20.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA metro area consists of just Sonoma County. As of May 3, there were 17,627.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Santa Rosa residents, the 13th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,960.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Santa Rosa-Petaluma metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.4%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 per 100,000 residents 41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 791,842 16,842.9 5,008 106.5 41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 347,075 17,459.9 2,379 119.7 42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 88,095 17,627.0 488 97.6 17020 Chico, CA 225,817 39,908 17,672.7 418 185.1 42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 51,000 18,615.7 262 95.6 40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 452,058 19,519.1 4,156 179.4 34900 Napa, CA 139,623 27,347 19,586.3 143 102.4 46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 88,078 19,934.9 449 101.6 42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 56,923 20,173.7 477 169.1 39820 Redding, CA 179,212 36,826 20,548.8 554 309.1 42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 91,679 20,609.9 688 154.7 41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 94,041 21,697.9 731 168.7 37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 184,065 21,724.7 1,486 175.4 49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 39,957 23,167.6 345 200.0 44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 176,728 23,798.5 2,225 299.6 41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 814,292 24,555.9 5,238 158.0 33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 135,447 24,935.3 1,643 302.5 23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 255,954 25,997.8 2,748 279.1 31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,458,115 26,099.7 38,710 292.2 32900 Merced, CA 271,382 71,145 26,215.8 818 301.4 40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,216,274 26,669.9 13,648 299.3 12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 238,749 26,897.0 2,265 255.2 31460 Madera, CA 155,433 43,490 27,979.9 365 234.8 47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 135,763 29,392.4 1,458 315.7 25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 55,277 36,682.4 447 296.6 20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 66,466 36,782.3 910 503.6

