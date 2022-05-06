COVID-19: How Cases in the Syracuse, NY Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.9 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 20.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Syracuse, NY metro area consists of Onondaga County, Oswego County, and Madison County. As of May 3, there were 24,820.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Syracuse residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,960.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Syracuse metro area, Onondaga County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 3, there were 25,848.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Onondaga County, the most of any county in Syracuse, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Madison County, there were 19,707.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Syracuse.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Syracuse metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Syracuse, NY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 per 100,000 residents 28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 33,024 18,483.8 363 203.2 48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 20,894 18,516.2 137 121.4 27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 20,388 19,863.2 84 81.8 10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 182,672 20,740.8 1,440 163.5 40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 223,731 20,853.4 2,191 204.2 24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 26,772 21,265.8 241 191.4 15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 269,857 23,877.5 3,207 283.8 46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 71,490 24,481.5 985 337.3 13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 59,264 24,502.0 600 248.1 45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 161,934 24,820.7 1,380 211.5 21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 22,134 26,072.2 232 273.3 39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 178,563 26,499.4 1,809 268.5 35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,336,099 27,656.4 77,966 404.1

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .