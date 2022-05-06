ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Spartanburg, SC Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0fUoo26H00 The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.9 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 20.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Spartanburg, SC metro area consists of just Spartanburg County. As of May 3, there were 30,903.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Spartanburg residents, the 25th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,960.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Spartanburg metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.5% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Spartanburg, SC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 per 100,000 residents
25940 Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC 214,752 49,117 22,871.5 469 218.4
44940 Sumter, SC 140,714 36,626 26,028.7 548 389.4
34820 Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC 463,987 126,788 27,325.8 1,465 315.7
16700 Charleston-North Charleston, SC 774,508 220,247 28,437.0 1,881 242.9
22500 Florence, SC 205,502 60,660 29,518.0 936 455.5
17900 Columbia, SC 824,278 252,837 30,673.8 2,309 280.1
43900 Spartanburg, SC 307,617 95,065 30,903.7 1,542 501.3
24860 Greenville-Anderson, SC 895,942 295,109 32,938.4 3,910 436.4

